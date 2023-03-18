Princeton leads the series against Revelstoke 1-0. File photo Bob Marsh

Princeton leads the series against Revelstoke 1-0. File photo Bob Marsh

Princeton takes the lead in KIJHL conference final

Sean Mitchell scores overtime goal, with a little help from his friends

Sean Mitchell scored the winning goal in overtime Friday night, March 17, in front of a home crowd in the first game of the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League’s conference final between Princeton and Revelstoke.

Princeton now leads the series 1-0 and game two will unfold, again in the Posse’s barn, Saturday, March 18.

The Revelstoke Grizzlies’ hot shot Carter Bettenson scored one minute into the first period, assisted by Kaleb West and David Coyle.

The second period was scoreless, but Princeton’s Brennan Watterson, off a pass from Anmol Garcha, found the back of the net five minutes into the third to tie the match and force OT.

Mitchell’s goal was assisted by dazzler Dayton Nelson and Posse heavy-hitter Curtis Gould.

The Posse outshot the Grizzlies 46-39.

