Programs to help Salmon Arm seniors stay healthy

SASCU Recreation Centre provides Choose to Move and ActivAge for adults 65 years and older

The SASCU Recreation Centre is offering variety of fitness programs for older adults this fall.

Choose to Move and ActivAge are free programs for adults 65 years and older. Choose to Move provides participants the opportunity to work with an activity coach to develop a personalized physical activity plan. This six-month program starts with five classroom/gym sessions, combined with additional coaching through telephone follow-up sessions.

Choose to Move starts on Friday, Sept. 13. These programs are sponsored by BC Recreation and Parks Association and the Centre for Hip Mobility.

ActivAge is a dryland program that works on balance, co-ordination, strength and overall movement skills. There are two levels to choose from based on your fitness level. ActivAge starts on Tuesday, Sept. 24, and runs for 12 weeks.

In co-ordination with the 55+BC Games, the rec centre is offering Shuswap 55+ Give It a Try program. Older adults can give three sports a try for free. Masters Swimming on Monday, Sept. 16, Tennis on Tuesday, Sept. 17 and Pickleball on Friday, Sept. 20. All sessions are free and include a participation gift.

Adults that are interested in yoga but find it difficult to be on the floor can register for Chair Yoga. There is a registration fee for this program. Chair Yoga is a great way for older adults or individuals with limited mobility to get the wonderful health benefits of yoga. Staying seated means that even frail seniors or those who are not flexible can safely do the exercises. Yoga is an excellent way to loosen and stretch painful muscles, reduce stress and improve circulation.

Chair Yoga start on Sept. 25 and runs for nine weeks.

For more information on these programs or to register, please contact the SASCU Recreation Centre at 250-832-4044.

