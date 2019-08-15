Proposed disc golf course for Salmon Arm mapped on long, narrow property

The diagram shows the potential layout of an 18-hole disk golf course proposed for a city-owned property at 4380 10th Ave. SE. in Salmon Arm. (City of Salmon Arm image)

City will decide whether to provide financial support during budget deliberations

It may be time to start honing your disc-throwing skills.

A proposal to set up a disc golf course on a city-owned property north of the Salmon Arm airport has received preliminary support from the city.

City staff say the disc golf request will be added to the ‘specific referral’ budget requests, to be considered by council at budget time for the city’s 2020 budget.

The property is at 4380 10th Ave. SE.

A proposal from disc golf course proponent Duncan Walters asks that the cost of the baskets be supplied by the city. It also requests that the city provide liability insurance for the course.

“It is important to note that no formal approval has been given for the construction of the course and that the property is not open to the public until all is approved,” states Rob Niewenhuizen, the city’s director of engineering and public works, in an email to the Observer. “Rapattack has been given approval to do some minor brushing on the property but no major works will be started until a budget has been approved.”

A letter to Walters from the city states it is to confirm the city’s approval for brushing and clearing works to be completed in support of an ‘informal’ disc golf course.

“It is understood that the City of Salmon Arm may allow the proposed use until September 1, 2024, at which time the city will evaluate the use of the parcel and other potential considerations.”

The city’s letter concludes: “At this point in time, the City of Salmon Arm has not committed any budget towards related facilities, and is not considering formally opening the site for formal public use until such time as a suitable public access and parking area is constructed.”

In discussions at the city’s Aug. 12 council meeting, city staff said public notice of the initiative will be sent to properties within 100 feet of the parcel boundaries of the rectangular, 30-metre lot. That letter includes the statement: “The city will work with the proponents, users, and neighbours towards maintaining and enhancing this parcel. The understanding is for this use of the site to be temporary, starting with a 5-year period.”

Regarding design, Walters’ report explains the holes were placed to manage encroachment on the airport and manage risk to houses, roadways and park users. It also notes that some of the baskets will serve more than one hole, so only 13 baskets on the 18-hole course will be needed.

Walters also says disc golf is one of the fastest growing sports in North America and would enhance the town.

He says the courses are inexpensive to set up and to play on.

“A wide range of ages tend to use these courses and it would provide a good space for all ages to socialize in an outdoor setting.”

