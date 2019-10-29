Lew Dies curls in his ringmaster costume at the circus-themed 2018 Curl for Cancer event at the Salmon Arm Curling Centre. (File photo)

Public invited to drop in for silent auction at Salmon Arm’s Curl for Cancer

All funds raised on Nov. 3 go to Canadian Cancer Society to support programs locals use

This year it’s going to be all about the movies.

The 24th Annual Curl for Cancer is coming up on Sunday, Nov. 3 at the Salmon Arm Curling Centre and, as always, it’s about having fun while raising funds for the Canadian Cancer Society.

The theme this year is “Goes to the Movies.”

Coordinator Missy Blair says decorations will transform the curling centre so it’s like going to a movie and, inside, there’ll be the theme of making a movie.

Those who wear costumes can dress up in anything from characters in a movie to theatre workers. Every year, about half the teams dress up, she says.

Along with curling in the fun spiel (no experience necessary), there’s a banquet, turkey shoot, 50/50 prize, draw and silent auction.

While there’ll be no turkeys shot, there will be turkey prizes.

Blair explains mini curling games with a couple of rocks will be held – fun games on six sheets of ice that will run for about an hour. A frozen turkey will be given to the winner on each sheet.

If you’re not signed up to take part in the curling event, you’re welcome to come in and check out the silent auction, Blair says.

The curling centre will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. if anyone would like to come in and bid on an item. There’s a concession available as well as beverages upstairs in the lounge.

The whole event is run by volunteers with the Salmon Arm unit of the Canadian Cancer Society.

All funds raised will be sent to the Kelowna office of the cancer society, which distributes the funds.

Blair says people say they would like the funds to be used locally, but she points out local people do use the services that the funds support.

“Money will go to the lodge and we use the lodge, money will go to Camp Goodtime and we uses Camp Goodtime, it also goes to research…”

The Salmon Arm office moved recently and is located at 254 Shuswap St., near the brightly coloured Innovation Centre.

