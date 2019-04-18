Rain closes North Okanagan fields

Forecast calling for more rain Friday

Spring showers are blocking soccer season.

Field closures have cancelled practices and games in Vernon for Thursday, April 18.

“As of right now all city fields are closed including Marshall and MacDonald,” said Marina Korberg, North Okanagan Youth Soccer executive director. “The Creekside and elementary school fields have not been closed as yet.”

James Rice, Vernon’s public works manager, notes that fields are saturated due to recent rain, snowmelt and late winter weather conditions.

“The fields are exceptionally soft and use for casual play and sport practice may damage turf conditions.

“The City respectfully requests our playfield users to wait until conditions improve.”

City staff will monitor field conditions and advise the public when use is permitted.

“The City thanks our residents for their patience.”

See: VIDEO: Weekend weather for the Okanagan Shuswap

Environment Canada is calling for rain to end this afternoon in Vernon but a 60 per cent chance of showers tonight and Friday.

Sun is forecast for Saturday and Sunday, with highs of 15 and 18 respectively.

Easter Monday is showing a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 16.

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Prince George sweeps to first-ever BC Hockey League crown

Just Posted

Shuswap residents taking treated sludge protest to Kamloops

Opponents to proposed use of biosolids at Turtle Valley ranch will air concerns at city hall

VIDEO: Weekend weather for the Okanagan-Shuswap

A mix of rain, clouds and sun are expected for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen

Vietnam visit focused on waste management, greenhouse gases

Landfill within cemetary one of the challenges looked at by CSRD’s Ben Van Nostrand

Zoning change to ease plans for housing for homeless in Salmon Arm

Forty units for homeless considered by BC Housing along with 70 units of affordable rental housing

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: The rain clouds will move on

Environment Canada is forecasting a mixed bag of conditions

South Okanagan city unites for candlelight vigil honouring shooting victims

Hundreds gathered to support the grieving family & friends of the victims from the April 15 shooting

Letter: Writer hopes Alberta will turn off the tap, teach B.C. a lesson

So glad to see Jason Kenney get elected in Alberta and hope… Continue reading

Police probe eight fires set at B.C. elementary school

Nanaimo RCMP say fires appear to have been set intentionally

Rain closes North Okanagan fields

Forecast calling for more rain Friday

Our history in pictures

George Armstrong (wearing the bowler hat) and Enger Sandal in the press… Continue reading

Our history in pictures

R.J. Haney Heritage Village & Museum will be providing weekly look back… Continue reading

Undercover cops don’t need warrant to email, text suspected child lurers: court

High court decision came Thursday in the case of Sean Patrick Mills of Newfoundland

Summerland reservoirs expected to fill, despite low snow levels

Snow measurements at two Summerland sites have been significantly lower than normal

Federal government invests in Kelowna International Airport

The $840,000 is to promote tourism and trade between Kelowna and Saskatoon

Most Read