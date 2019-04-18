Rain closes North Okanagan fields

Forecast calling for more rain Friday

Spring showers are blocking soccer season.

Field closures have cancelled practices and games in Vernon for Thursday, April 18.

“As of right now all city fields are closed including Marshall and MacDonald,” said Marina Korberg, North Okanagan Youth Soccer executive director. “The Creekside and elementary school fields have not been closed as yet.”

James Rice, Vernon’s public works manager, notes that fields are saturated due to recent rain, snowmelt and late winter weather conditions.

“The fields are exceptionally soft and use for casual play and sport practice may damage turf conditions.

“The City respectfully requests our playfield users to wait until conditions improve.”

City staff will monitor field conditions and advise the public when use is permitted.

“The City thanks our residents for their patience.”

Environment Canada is calling for rain to end this afternoon in Vernon but a 60 per cent chance of showers tonight and Friday.

Sun is forecast for Saturday and Sunday, with highs of 15 and 18 respectively.

Easter Monday is showing a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 16.

