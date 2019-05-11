Ready, go! Armwrestling championships come to Kelowna

The 43rd annual B.C. championships wil be held in city May 19.

Arm Wrestlers’ Antonio (left) and Jess (right) practice their techniques at the Vancouver Arm Wrestling Club. (Facebook)

Strong men and women are coming to Kelowna.

The 43rd annual B.C. Arm Wrestling Championships return to the Okanagan May 19, and though the championships are the main event, amateurs are being invited to test their strength too.

The championships are hosted by the British Columbia Arm Wrestling Association and the Vancouver Arm Wrestling Club, and invite pros, amateurs, masters (40 and older) and youths to participate.

The weigh-ins are at 10 a.m. and noon. on May 19 at the Royal Ann Hotel, 348 Bernard Avenue.

For more information, contact Keith Koenig at 1-250-860-1829 and visit vancouverarmwrestling.com for more on other upcoming events, including the Okanagan Valley Championships in Summerland.

