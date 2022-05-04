Hillcrest Elementary Grade 1 student Brodyn Godber, second from left, rounds the first bend in the grades 1 and 2 boys run at the School District 83 Little Mountain Stomp cross-country running event held Tuesday, May 3 in Little Mountain Park. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Ready, set, go!: North Okanagan-Shuswap elementary students race in cross-country event

School District 83 Little Mountain Stomp event returns to Salmon Arm

More than 1,000 students from School District 83 raced through lunch hour Tuesday in the Little Mountain Stomp cross-country run.

May 3 marked the return of the annual event, which had 1,061 runners from elementary and elementary/middle schools throughout the district competing.

Around 11 a.m., the first group of runners, Grade 7 and 8 boys and girls, was greeted at the starting line by Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison, who happily resumed his Stomp duties of greeting racers and getting them ready, showing them the senior “rabbit” student runner they’d be following and then sounding the starting horn.

In most races, boys and girls ran separately. The largest number of runners was in the Grade 3/4 girls and boys races – 382 students in all. About 80 kindergarten students took part.

For the majority of the races, runners started on the Little Mountain Park playing field, did a 180-degree arc to the back of the field and onto the adjacent trail system where they followed a designated route before returning to the field and the finish line.

Ranchero Grade 1 student Lily Kenoras-Heal exits the trails and begins sprinting to the finish line during the School District 83 Little Mountain Stomp cross-country running event held Tuesday, May 3 at Little Mountain Park. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Parkview Elementary School Grade 3 student Morgan Workman, front, and other runners from Grade 3/4, leave the Little Mountain Park playing field and head onto the trails during the Grade 3/4 girls run during the School District 83 Little Mountain Stomp cross-country running event held Tuesday, May 3 at Little Mountain Park. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Ranchero Elementary Grade 2 student Kiana Martindale, front, rounds the first bend with other Grade 1 and 2 girls in the School District 83 Little Mountain Stomp cross-country running event held Tuesday, May 3 at Little Mountain Park. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

