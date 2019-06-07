Janae Bocking (left), Aidan Kyle, Sam Hall & Eve Maxwell at Salmon Arm Secondary’s Sports Gala on Wednesday, June 5. (Photo submitted)

Record number of grads going on to compete in post-secondary athletics

Students were recognized for athletic achievement at a sports gala Wednesday

Salmon Arm will be well represented in post-secondary sports with eight local students committing to play for colleges and universities in Canada and the U.S.

Eight Salmon Arm Secondary students have committed to universities for swimming, cross country and basketball. Some of the universities include Indiana State, Concordia University of Edmonton, University of Alberta, Laval University in Quebec and UBC Okanagan.

Read more: Salmon Arm Jewels win zone basketball championships

Read more: All Native Basketball Tournament Day One Recap

Rob Neid, the athletic director for Salmon Arm Secondary, is thrilled to have such a large group of students pursuing post-secondary athletics.

“We’re really proud to have so many; it’s a lot of excellence in one group,” Neid said.

To honour that excellence, an athletic gala was held Wednesday, June 5, in the SAS Jackson campus gymnasium. The gala featured guest speaker Julia Anderson, a 2016 grad who played soccer, volleyball and basketball while a student at Salmon Arm Secondary.

At the gala, students were recognized with Athlete of the Year awards issued to students going to play for college or university teams next year. Four Grade 12 students, Kate Milne (UBC Okanagan, U Sports cross country), Alton Neid (Laval University, U Sports basketball), Gavin Limber (University of Alberta, ACAC basketball) and Taylen Hryniw (Concordia University, ACAC basketball). Also honoured weretwo Grade 11 students, Chase Henning and Maggie Beckner.

Read more: New Canada Elite Basketball League partners with Canada Basketball

Read more: Salmon Arm Secondary Golds take fifth in Vernon basketball tournament

The four other students going to play in post-secondary teams are Molly Fogarty (Indiana State, NCAA Div 1 Swimming), Noah Jansen (Dordt University, NAIA Basketball), Evan Smith (University of Alberta, ACAC Basketball) and Ben Van Burgeyk (UBC Okanagan, U Sports cross country)

On the same day as the gala, Alton Neid learned he was awarded one of the 14 BC School Sports Zone Scholarships for outstanding achievement in high school sports. Neid also received a full athletic scholarship to Laval University in Quebec City for basketball.

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Raptors fans risk ridicule to cheer team deep in Golden State Warriors territory

Just Posted

Roots & Blues dips deep into B.C. talent pool

Province’s folk and roots scene to be well represented at festival

Shuswap-Okanagan gas prices begin to drop as Lower Mainland station hits 127.9

Cost of gas in Salmon Arm, Vernon drops below 140 cents per litre

Salmon Arm recycling, food waste bin roll-out sparks some questions

City residents to receive receptacles by end of June, ready for July 1 kick-off

Salmon Arm company wants to put new roof over a deserving head

For the ninth year, Integrity Roofing is searching for someone in need of roof replacement

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: cloudy and periodic showers

A chance of showers tomorrow; sun expected Sunday

Former B.C. hockey player now biking the globe for mental health

Ryan Phillips stops in Salmon Arm during journey to raise awareness

CP Rail must pay $31,500 for environmental pollution in Golden

CP Rail received the penalty due to failure to comply with an effluent discharge permit

VIDEO: B.C. wildlife shelter begins annual release of orphaned bears into the wild

Northern Lights Wildlife Shelter near Smithers took in 32 black bear orphans last year

Word on the street: What do you think of Canada’s reputation for being polite when it comes to how we treat each other?

The week the Observer asked: What do you think of Canada’s reputation… Continue reading

Patio furniture stolen from Nanaimo home in retaliation for loud parties

Nanaimo neighbours leave note advising of reasons for theft

Residents warn of bear sighting in Central Okanagan

A bear was spotted on Sutherland Road in Peachland

Column: Volunteer groups step up for transportation and housing

Director’s notes by CSRD Area C director Paul Demenok

Okanagan luxury home up for auction

A premier auction house will go live July 18 in the Okanagan

Penticton aviation student in semi finals of Maxim Cover Girl contest

Brandi Hansen could be Canada’s next Maxim Cover Girl Canada

Most Read