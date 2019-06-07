Record number of grads going on to compete in post-secondary athletics

Students were recognized for athletic achievement at a sports gala Wednesday

Salmon Arm will be well represented in post-secondary sports with eight local students committing to play for colleges and universities in Canada and the U.S.

Eight Salmon Arm Secondary students have committed to universities for swimming, cross country and basketball. Some of the universities include Indiana State, Concordia University of Edmonton, University of Alberta, Laval University in Quebec and UBC Okanagan.

Rob Neid, the athletic director for Salmon Arm Secondary, is thrilled to have such a large group of students pursuing post-secondary athletics.

“We’re really proud to have so many; it’s a lot of excellence in one group,” Neid said.

To honour that excellence, an athletic gala was held Wednesday, June 5, in the SAS Jackson campus gymnasium. The gala featured guest speaker Julia Anderson, a 2016 grad who played soccer, volleyball and basketball while a student at Salmon Arm Secondary.

At the gala, students were recognized with Athlete of the Year awards issued to students going to play for college or university teams next year. Four Grade 12 students, Kate Milne (UBC Okanagan, U Sports cross country), Alton Neid (Laval University, U Sports basketball), Gavin Limber (University of Alberta, ACAC basketball) and Taylen Hryniw (Concordia University, ACAC basketball). Also honoured weretwo Grade 11 students, Chase Henning and Maggie Beckner.

The four other students going to play in post-secondary teams are Molly Fogarty (Indiana State, NCAA Div 1 Swimming), Noah Jansen (Dordt University, NAIA Basketball), Evan Smith (University of Alberta, ACAC Basketball) and Ben Van Burgeyk (UBC Okanagan, U Sports cross country)

On the same day as the gala, Alton Neid learned he was awarded one of the 14 BC School Sports Zone Scholarships for outstanding achievement in high school sports. Neid also received a full athletic scholarship to Laval University in Quebec City for basketball.

