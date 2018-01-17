Questionable calls by officiators made for a frustrating game last Friday for the Sicamous Eagles. Sharon Thibodeau photo

Referees called out for bad calls

Questionable officiating adds to Eagles upset

Questionable calls from a black-and-white left some Sicamous Eagles fans red all over during the team’s Friday night home game versus the Kamloops Storm.

Officially, the Jan. 12 contest ended with Kamloops taking a 4-2 win. But some Eagles fans are questioning the competency of those officiating the game after several debatable calls were made throughout the game.

“There was about five of them and it was just pathetic,” said Eagles general manager Wayne March. Most outstanding of the lot was a goaltender interference call involving Sicamous netminder Zack Wickson being unable to get back to his net, allowing the Storm to score.

“The referee told one of the players he had plenty of time to get back to his net, which doesn’t matter,” said March. “A goaltender interference call is a goaltender interference. It was the first time I’ve seen a referee run off the ice at the end of a game.”

The saw the Eagles outshoot the Storm but neither team was able to find the back of the net. At 11:10 in the second period, the Eagles lit up the board with a goal by Aaron Plessis off Jordan Sheasgreen. About a minute later the Storm tied the game.

Tied at 1-1 going into the third, the penalties started to pick up as both teams sought to gain an advantage. The Storm broke the tie at 12:32 with an unassisted marker by Dario Piva. Two more goals followed on the man advantage for the Storm. Eric Bertuzzi got the last word with a power-play goal at 1:54, assisted by Plessis and Daniyal Nussipakynov.

There are three more games, all away, remaining in regular season play for the Eagles. Next up, the team will be back in Kamloops to face the Storm on Jan. 21. On Jan. 23, they’re in Revelstoke to play the Grizzlies. Then, on Jan. 27, it’s off to Osoyoos to play the Coyotes.

@SalmonArm
lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. Lions sign defensive back T.J. Lee to contract for upcoming season
Next story
Sicamous Snow Fest on track for February

Just Posted

B.C. man convicted in fatal boat crash awaiting appeal date

Leon Reinbrecht maintains rights breached by delays

Food truck options to expand in Salmon Arm

City council votes in new food truck regulations

New commercial development coming to council

Liquor outlet and 60-seat restaurant among uses proposed by applicant

Kelowna West byelection called for Feb. 14

Four candidate race to replace departed former B.C. premier Christy Clark

UPDATE: Alberta resident dies in Okanagan crash

Highway 97A crash south of Pleasant Valley cross road near Spallumcheen claims a life

Dine Around Thompson Okanagan kicks off

Fifty restaurants in the region will participate in this year’s event

Food industry failing at voluntary sodium reduction: Health Canada

Health Canada report shows the food industry made no meaningful progress in curtailing salt levels

Column: Screen time – the battle is real

For me, each day, parenting is a battle. Sounds negative, I know,… Continue reading

Accused in Kelowna murder heads to court

Chad Alphonse is accused of killing Waylon Percy Junior Jackson, back in 2016

Head on collision closes Trans-Canada west of Revelstoke

Two tractor-trailers collided on Highway 1 forcing the closure of the road, no detour is available

Best B.C. cities to live in: millennial edition

Other local municipalities score at bottom of list from real estate blog

Look for the hope in her eyes

Two Kelowna charities put on a fundraiser to help marginalized women

LIVE: Solitary confinement in Canadian prisons unconstitutional: B.C. Supreme Court

Associations argued that solitary confinement was inhuman

1 in 4 B.C. consumers unable to pay bills, debt repayment: poll

Since interest rates first rose in July, poll suggests households across B.C. have had to tighten budget

Most Read