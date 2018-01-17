Referees called out for bad calls

Questionable calls from a black-and-white left some Sicamous Eagles fans red all over during the team’s Friday night home game versus the Kamloops Storm.

Officially, the Jan. 12 contest ended with Kamloops taking a 4-2 win. But some Eagles fans are questioning the competency of those officiating the game after several debatable calls were made throughout the game.

“There was about five of them and it was just pathetic,” said Eagles general manager Wayne March. Most outstanding of the lot was a goaltender interference call involving Sicamous netminder Zack Wickson being unable to get back to his net, allowing the Storm to score.

“The referee told one of the players he had plenty of time to get back to his net, which doesn’t matter,” said March. “A goaltender interference call is a goaltender interference. It was the first time I’ve seen a referee run off the ice at the end of a game.”

The saw the Eagles outshoot the Storm but neither team was able to find the back of the net. At 11:10 in the second period, the Eagles lit up the board with a goal by Aaron Plessis off Jordan Sheasgreen. About a minute later the Storm tied the game.

Tied at 1-1 going into the third, the penalties started to pick up as both teams sought to gain an advantage. The Storm broke the tie at 12:32 with an unassisted marker by Dario Piva. Two more goals followed on the man advantage for the Storm. Eric Bertuzzi got the last word with a power-play goal at 1:54, assisted by Plessis and Daniyal Nussipakynov.

There are three more games, all away, remaining in regular season play for the Eagles. Next up, the team will be back in Kamloops to face the Storm on Jan. 21. On Jan. 23, they’re in Revelstoke to play the Grizzlies. Then, on Jan. 27, it’s off to Osoyoos to play the Coyotes.

