Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet racers hit the Larch Hills trails Jan. 19

Enjoy the breath-taking views and a full day of skiing in Salmon Arm’s beautiful Larch Hills during the 35th annual Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet, a popular annual event for the ski community.

Fresh snow, friendly volunteers and a newly renovated chalet await all who register for the loppet (Scandinavian word for a long ski race).

The event takes place just three weeks into the New Year, on Jan. 19 at 10 a.m.

The Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet is a full-day family event for both recreational and competitive skiers.

Over the past 34 years, $408,818 has been raised for the B.C. and Yukon Heart and Stroke Foundation. Families, friends and neighbours of all ages are invited to gather together at the Larch Hills to ski the beautiful, track-set trails and enjoy a barbecued beef hot lunch, pool time, an ‘appy hour’ and a pizza social time.

Entry fees are $37 for adults, $12 for youth and $7 for toddlers. The course lengths range from one kilometre for the younger kids, all the way up to a 34-km race for the advanced skiers.

Race packets can be picked up at the SASCU Recreation Centre from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 18, or between 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 19 at the Larch Hills Ski Area before the race begins.

According to the Larch Hills Nordic Ski Club, during the history of the event, as many as 600 skiers from two to 80 years of age have taken part in the race, making it truly a family and community event.

Additional information is available online at www.SkiLarchHills.ca.