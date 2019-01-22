Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet supports charity, competition and community

The second wave of racers leaves the starting line during the 2019 Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

The 2019 Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet hit the Larch Hills ski trails on Saturday, Jan. 19, bringing together hundreds of skiers from across Canada and even more spectators for one of the biggest cross-country ski events in the Shuswap.

After 35 years, the annual Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet boasts $415,490 raised and more than 15,750 skiers with ‘heart-rate-up’ skiing on the trails of the Larch Hills. The affiliation that Dr. Brian Ayotte initiated between the Heart and Stroke Foundation and the Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet in 1984 is unquestionably a “win-win” for heart health and the Heart and Stroke Foundation for which $6,672 was raised this year.

A fresh 3-centimetre snowfall and quickly warming temperatures at Larch Hills on Saturday challenged the waxing expertise of many skiers preparing to set out on the 1km to 34km distances of the 35th Annual Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet. A total of 510 registrants, including keen racers, “fun” skiers, all ages and genders from near and far came to enjoy the well-known event.

This year, they were also enamoured with the bright, newly renovated chalet that was positively christened with loppet exuberance and reconnecting friendships. Skiers furthest from home came from Newfoundland, as well as Washington State, Montana, Ontario and Yellowknife, NWT.

The inspiring participation of almost 250 children is a reflection of the vibrant youth ski programs offered by the Larch Hills Nordic Club. The multi-generational and inclusive character of the event was exemplified by the three-generation Beckner, May, Motz, and Liebich families participating together. The youngest skier was one-year-old Henry Wallensteen, with three-year-old Kelsey Klapstein being the youngest to finish. Dr. John Henderson, at 83 and young at heart, was the oldest participant.

Post-loppet celebrations enjoyed by participants included a warm barbecue beef on a bun and hot soup lunch at the chalet, followed by a community centre swim, award ceremony and a pizza social.

Some 250 volunteers and 34 local sponsors provided race organization, food and drinks, photography, safety, medical care and encouragement. This is truly a community event. Spirit of Volunteerism awards were given to Eileen McDonald and Brian Wallace for their many years of providing an outlying aid station and to Dr. Alison Howatt, the chief medical officer for the past nine years.

The winners of the 34 km race were:

Overall Women – Abbigail May.

Overall Male – Ian Williams.

The winners of the 17 km junior racers were:

Junior Female – First: Maggie Beckner; second: Julianne Moore; third: Natalie Wilkie.

Junior Male – First: Cole Turner; Second: Stephen Moore; third: Ben Van Bergeyk.

The top local females were Abbigail May, Rachel May and Sheila Corbett.

The top local males were Aidan Hepburn, Alexander Corbett and Tom Hansen.

Para Nordic skier Kaden Baum and special-needs skier Iain Howell also received a gold medal.

Other top junior category finishers included:

Age four and Under – Aura Pearl, Luka Mae Larson, Kelsey Klapstein, Wyn Thingsted, Kallum Megyesi and Alex Magneson.

Ages five to seven – Emily Olineck, Leila Magneson, Olivia Worton, Kai Cadden, Arlo Heckrodt and Owen Elliot.

Ages eight to 10 – Ayla Musselman Bell, Reese Major, Eula Palmer Bird, Ian Orchard, Kian Smith and Kai Hansen.

Ages 11 to 13 – Sofie Steinruck, Isabella Pighin, Jeremia Bucher, Finn Redman, Justin Siever and Evan Edwards.

Kai Thingsted leads a small pack around the final corner in the youth race during the 2019 Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet, with Isaac Engel and Emmett Millard following close behind. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Heidi Miege (centre) comes across the finish line with Etoile Brown (left) and Lex Hostyn (right) trailing close behind during the 2019 Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

The weather was fair and the sun was shining for the 2019 Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet, held at the Larch Hills Ski Area Jan. 19. The 35th annual event saw a huge turnout, with hundreds showing up to race and even more to cheer them on. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)