The second wave of racers leaves the starting line during the 2019 Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet supports charity, competition and community

Annual event raises over $6,000 for Heart and Stroke Foundation

The 2019 Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet hit the Larch Hills ski trails on Saturday, Jan. 19, bringing together hundreds of skiers from across Canada and even more spectators for one of the biggest cross-country ski events in the Shuswap.

After 35 years, the annual Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet boasts $415,490 raised and more than 15,750 skiers with ‘heart-rate-up’ skiing on the trails of the Larch Hills. The affiliation that Dr. Brian Ayotte initiated between the Heart and Stroke Foundation and the Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet in 1984 is unquestionably a “win-win” for heart health and the Heart and Stroke Foundation for which $6,672 was raised this year.

Related: Larch Hills chalet expansion completed just in time for the ski season

A fresh 3-centimetre snowfall and quickly warming temperatures at Larch Hills on Saturday challenged the waxing expertise of many skiers preparing to set out on the 1km to 34km distances of the 35th Annual Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet. A total of 510 registrants, including keen racers, “fun” skiers, all ages and genders from near and far came to enjoy the well-known event.

This year, they were also enamoured with the bright, newly renovated chalet that was positively christened with loppet exuberance and reconnecting friendships. Skiers furthest from home came from Newfoundland, as well as Washington State, Montana, Ontario and Yellowknife, NWT.

The inspiring participation of almost 250 children is a reflection of the vibrant youth ski programs offered by the Larch Hills Nordic Club. The multi-generational and inclusive character of the event was exemplified by the three-generation Beckner, May, Motz, and Liebich families participating together. The youngest skier was one-year-old Henry Wallensteen, with three-year-old Kelsey Klapstein being the youngest to finish. Dr. John Henderson, at 83 and young at heart, was the oldest participant.

Post-loppet celebrations enjoyed by participants included a warm barbecue beef on a bun and hot soup lunch at the chalet, followed by a community centre swim, award ceremony and a pizza social.

Related: Larch Hills skiers make top times at first round of Teck BC Cup

Some 250 volunteers and 34 local sponsors provided race organization, food and drinks, photography, safety, medical care and encouragement. This is truly a community event. Spirit of Volunteerism awards were given to Eileen McDonald and Brian Wallace for their many years of providing an outlying aid station and to Dr. Alison Howatt, the chief medical officer for the past nine years.

The winners of the 34 km race were:

Overall Women – Abbigail May.

Overall Male – Ian Williams.

The winners of the 17 km junior racers were:

Junior Female – First: Maggie Beckner; second: Julianne Moore; third: Natalie Wilkie.

Junior Male – First: Cole Turner; Second: Stephen Moore; third: Ben Van Bergeyk.

The top local females were Abbigail May, Rachel May and Sheila Corbett.

The top local males were Aidan Hepburn, Alexander Corbett and Tom Hansen.

Para Nordic skier Kaden Baum and special-needs skier Iain Howell also received a gold medal.

Other top junior category finishers included:

Age four and Under – Aura Pearl, Luka Mae Larson, Kelsey Klapstein, Wyn Thingsted, Kallum Megyesi and Alex Magneson.

Ages five to seven – Emily Olineck, Leila Magneson, Olivia Worton, Kai Cadden, Arlo Heckrodt and Owen Elliot.

Ages eight to 10 – Ayla Musselman Bell, Reese Major, Eula Palmer Bird, Ian Orchard, Kian Smith and Kai Hansen.

Ages 11 to 13 – Sofie Steinruck, Isabella Pighin, Jeremia Bucher, Finn Redman, Justin Siever and Evan Edwards.

Submitted by Pat Danforth

 

Kai Thingsted leads a small pack around the final corner in the youth race during the 2019 Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet, with Isaac Engel and Emmett Millard following close behind. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Heidi Miege (centre) comes across the finish line with Etoile Brown (left) and Lex Hostyn (right) trailing close behind during the 2019 Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

The weather was fair and the sun was shining for the 2019 Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet, held at the Larch Hills Ski Area Jan. 19. The 35th annual event saw a huge turnout, with hundreds showing up to race and even more to cheer them on. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

William Letham (front), Louise Poole (middle) and Neil Munroe (rear) come into the final section of the track before the finish line of the 34km course during the 2019 Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Previous story
Canadian talent abound on newly revamped Vancouver Whitecaps squad
Next story
Vancouver Canucks, western rivals locked in battle for playoff spots

Just Posted

Province proposes Salmon Arm cannabis retail outlet

BC Liquor Distribution Branch pursuing new store at SmartCentres site

Cougar attacks, kills dog in Okanagan

Conservation officer gives tips on what to do in case of encounter with a cougar.

Vernon murder suspect denied bail

One of two accused of murder will remain behind bars

Semis obstruct westbound lane of TCH near Sicamous

Traffic is moving slowly, alternating the use of the eastbound lane

Man charged in Salmon Arm 7-Eleven fire granted bail

Accused facing arson charges released with 23 conditions including a 7 p.m. curfew

VIDEO: Here’s what the B.C. legislature officers are accused of buying

Personal trips, purchases, alcohol and more laid out in 76-page report by Plecas

Why would the B.C. legislature need a firewood splitter?

First sign of police involvement in investigation of top managers

New Canada Food Guide nixes portion sizes, promotes plant-based proteins

Guide no longer lists milk and dairy products as a distinct food group

Heavy snowfall expected for Coquihalla, Okanagan valley

Coquihalla highway, the Connector, and Highway 3, from Princeton to Allison Pass are getting snow.

Judge annuls hairdresser’s forced marriage to boss’ relative

Woman was told she’d be fired if she didn’t marry boss’s Indian relative so he could immigrate here

Video: Runaway Coquihalla dog returned to owner

Archer, the dog found roaming along Coq. Hwy. on Jan. 19, has been reunited with owner

Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet supports charity, competition and community

Annual event raises over $6,000 for Heart and Stroke Foundation

Light marking Sicamous Narrows broken

The flashing green light showing the safe route in and out of the narrows is awaiting repairs

U.S. confirms it will ask Canada to extradite Huawei executive

China continues to protest the move

Most Read