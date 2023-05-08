The Weeknd performs during The After Hours Til Dawn Global Stadium Tour at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, in Atlanta, Aug. 11, 2022. The Weekend is the latest celebrity to join the race to purchase the NHL’s Ottawa Senators, according to a report from the Ottawa Sun. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul R. Giunta-Invision-AP

The Weeknd performs during The After Hours Til Dawn Global Stadium Tour at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, in Atlanta, Aug. 11, 2022. The Weekend is the latest celebrity to join the race to purchase the NHL’s Ottawa Senators, according to a report from the Ottawa Sun. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul R. Giunta-Invision-AP

Report: The Weeknd becomes latest celebrity attached to bid for NHL’s Senators

Toronto recording artist has agreed to be a partner in a bid led by two Toronto billionaires

The Weekend is the latest celebrity to join the race to purchase the NHL’s Ottawa Senators, according to a report from the Ottawa Sun.

The recording artist from Toronto, whose birth name is Abel Tesfaye, has agreed to be a partner in a bid led by Toronto billionaires Jeffrey and Michael Kimel, according to Sun columnist Bruce Garrioch.

The Weeknd, who purchased a stake in esports company OverActive Media in 2019, has not publicly confirmed his interest in purchasing the Senators.

The report comes a week after rap legend Snoop Dogg confirmed he was joining a bid for the Senators led by Los Angeles-based businessman Neko Sparks.

Vancouver-born actor Ryan Reynolds, who co-owns Welsh soccer club Wrexham AFC, has been attached to a bid for the team led by real estate developers Remington Group.

The board of directors of Senators Sports & Entertainment announced in November that a process had been initiated to sell the club. Senators owner Eugene Melnyk died March 28, 2022, at age 62 after battling an illness. He had previously said he planned to leave the team to his daughters, Anna and Olivia.

READ MORE: B.C. actor Ryan Reynolds confirms interest in buying Ottawa Senators

NHLPop Music

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Falling Leafs and 4 other things to know about the NHL playoffs

Just Posted

Salmon Arm referee Nic Barbosa gets ready to drop the puck during Game 7 of the U16 BC Cup on April 22, 2023 at the Shaw Centre in Salmon Arm. (Kristal Burgess Photography)
Confidence is key: Salmon Arm referee highly recommends the job

Chess tournaments featuring players from the Okanagan, Shuswap, B.C. and Alberta continue in Salmon Arm May 5-7 at the Comfort Inn Hotel. (Rebecca Willson/ Salmon Arm Observer)
Checkmate: Chess players compete in Salmon Arm for B.C., Alberta and Okanagan titles

The Red Barn in Sicamous has a heritage designation. Other properties in the district can be submitted for inclusion on the district’s heritage registry, which is being developed by a volunteer committee and forwarded to council for adoption. (File photo)
Sicamous heritage registry committee moves project into new hands

The Salmon Arm Yeti rugby team battle the Penticton Harlequins in the rain Saturday May 6 at Salmon Arm Secondary’s Jackson campus. (Rebecca Willson/ Salmon Arm Observer)
PHOTOS: Salmon Arm Yeti battle Penticton in rainy rugby match

Pop-up banner image