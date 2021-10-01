Vancouver Canucks’ Quinn Hughes reaches for the puck as it bounces off the glass after being shot around the boards during first period NHL hockey action against the Calgary Flames in Vancouver, on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver Canucks’ Quinn Hughes reaches for the puck as it bounces off the glass after being shot around the boards during first period NHL hockey action against the Calgary Flames in Vancouver, on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Reports: Canucks sign stars Elias Pettersson, Quinn Hughes to new deals

Pettersson reportedly gets a 3-year deal, Hughes signs for six

The Vancouver Canucks have signed restricted free agents Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes to new contracts, according to multiple media reports.

Pettersson reportedly signed a three-year deal worth US$7.35 million a year, while reports say Hughes signed for six years at $7.85 million a year.

The deals have yet to be confirmed by the Canucks.

Pettersson quickly earned a reputation as a dynamic, high-scoring forward after entering the league in 2018 but a hyperextended wrist limited the 22-year-old to just 26 appearances and 21 points (10 goals, 11 assists) last season.

Hughes, 21, is known as a speedy play maker but struggled at times last year, tallying 41 points (three goals, 38 assists) in 56 games.

News of the deals comes more than a week after the Canucks opened training camp in Abbotsford, B.C.

—The Canadian Press

NHLvancouver canucks

Previous story
Vernon’s Kyla Inaba fourth at PGA of BC Women’s Golf Championship

Just Posted

Teacher Joy Harrison instructs her second graders as California Gov. Gavin Newsom visits the classroom at Carl B. Munck Elementary School, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, in Oakland, Calif. Gov. (Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, Pool)
Masks mandatory for all B.C. students starting Oct. 4

A two-storey building proposed for 2110 11th Ave NE will house medical and dental suites and commercial office space. (MQN Architects/City of Salmon Arm image)
Salmon Arm council supports permit for two-storey commercial building on 11th Avenue NE

City of Salmon Arm council gave third reading to a zoning amendment bylaw that, when approved, will allow for liquor sales at DeMille’s Farm Market. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Salmon Arm council supports zoning amendment for liquor sales at DeMille’s Farm Market

Billy Boerboom shows a massive pumpkin grown at his farm in Summerland. (Black Press file photo) October is the time of year when fruit growers conclude their harvest season. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about October?