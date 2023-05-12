Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds, center, celebrates with members of the Wrexham FC soccer team the promotion to the Football League in Wrexham, Wales, Tuesday, May 2, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jon Super

Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds, center, celebrates with members of the Wrexham FC soccer team the promotion to the Football League in Wrexham, Wales, Tuesday, May 2, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jon Super

Reports: Ryan Reynolds’ bid for NHL’s Ottawa Senators will not proceed

Senators were put up for sale after owner Eugene Melnyk died March of 2022

It appears Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds is out as a prospective owner of the NHL’s Ottawa Senators.

Multiple media outlets reported Thursday that a bid for the team by real estate developers Remington Group will not proceed. Reynolds was believed to be attached to that bid.

ESPN’s Emily Kaplan was first to report the news.

Reynolds, along with fellow actor Rob McElhenney, recently purchased Welsh soccer club AFC Wrexham. The team has been the feature of a hit documentary show that was recently promoted to the fourth tier of England’s soccer league.

The sale of the Senators has garnered a lot of press, due in large part to the number of celebrities believed to be involved in the process.

Canadian singing star The Weeknd and rap legend Snoop Dogg have also been attached to bids.

The board of directors of Senators Sports & Entertainment announced in November that a process had been initiated to sell the club.

Senators owner Eugene Melnyk died March 28, 2022, at age 62 after battling an illness. He had previously said he planned to leave the team to his daughters, Anna and Olivia.

READ MORE: Why Ryan Reynolds, Snoop Dogg, other celebrities want to buy the Ottawa Senators

Movies and TVNHL

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Fast competition and fun guaranteed at the Blossom race in Penticton
Next story
SFU names special adviser as it looks for feedback on its cancelled football team

Just Posted

Carmen Schmid is the owner of downtown Salmon Arm’s Curiosity Shop and Retro Haus Design, having taken over the space from Joyce Skinner, who operated it as Ye Olde Curiosity Shoppe since 1995. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
VIDEO: New owner brings fresh look to longtime antique shop in historic Salmon Arm building

Salmon Arm Sullivan culinary arts students Andrew Steinward, Cayl Cooper and Oliver Thibeault (left to right in back) and Logan Moldowan, Chef Nimmi Erasmus, culinary assistant Annette and students Ziana Mickleson and Logan Costain (left to right, front) after a busy and fast cafeteria lunch rush Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (Rebecca Willson/ Salmon Arm Observer)
VIDEO: Salmon Arm culinary students picking up life skills in the kitchen

From left, Hal Hanlon with Woodtone Specialties, Adams Lake Kukpi7 (Chief) Lynn Kenoras Duck Chief and Greg Smith with Gilbert Smith Forest Products, hold the Adams Lake flag in April 2023 after signing a memorandum of understanding intended to promote fibre security, value-added manufacturing and long-term local employment. (Photo contributed)
3-way agreement, cash infusion for Adams Lake band to save timber, create jobs

Shuswap and Mara Lakes Decibel Coalition and the National Decibel Coalition have heard from Transport Canada and await boating decibel regulations coming in 2025, as well as enforcement strategies reported by the public. (Pixabay photo)
‘That is just ear-piercing’: Shuswap group continues effort to regulate noisy boats on local lakes