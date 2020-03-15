Retired Calgary Flames zamboni driver keeps close with family through sport

Now a Shuswap resident, hockey remains his connection to his former career and friends

Tony Hache plays with his granddaughter Sydney Campbell at his room in Mount Ida Mews in Salmon Arm on Thursday, March 12, 2020. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer)

A well-known figure in the Calgary hockey circuit, Tony Hache’s life has been filled with family brought together over Canada’s national sport.

From the corner of his room in Mount Ida Mews, Tony sat in his wheelchair watching two generations of his family playing together. The walls of his room are adorned with hockey memorabilia, including photos of his two month old daughter sitting in the Stanley Cup, an act that would be repeated 31 years later at Rogers Hometown Hockey showcase by his granddaughter.

A two month old Toni Campbell sits in the Stanley Cup in the Calgary Flames dressing room in 1989. (Contributed)

Scott and Toni Campbell stand next to their daughter Sydney Rose Margaret Campbell taking a seat in the Stanley Cup at the Rogers Hometown Hockey showcase in Salmon Arm on Saturday, March 7, 2020. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer)

Read more: KIJHL playoff season cancelled

Read more: BCHL suspends 2020 playoffs until further notice

Tony is wearing the same Calgary Flames jersey he wore to Hometown Hockey on Saturday, March 7, the jersey of the team he cleared the ice for for over 30 years. His career as a zamboni driver started after he and his wife Isabela moved from St. John’s New Brunswick to Calgary in 1980. A week after the move Tony was hired as a driver for the Stampede Corral and after the Calgary Saddledome was built in 1983 he became the zamboni driver for the Flames.

“It was beautiful,” Tony said describing the experience. “Sometimes we had an open house and the kids all lined up on the board when I went by on the machine and they slapped my hand as I went by, it never stopped, it went all the way around.”

Tony Hache clears the ice of the Stampede Corral in 1980 before becoming the zamboni driver for the Calgary Flames the next year. (Contributed)

Read more: IN PHOTOS: Hometown Hockey descends on Salmon Arm

Read more: Rogers Hometown Hockey starts set up in Salmon Arm

He also recalled that after the ice was cleared he would lift especially enthusiastic children up into the driver’s seat of his zamboni.

After 33 years of driving, Tony’s health started to decline. He began experiencing dementia and a blood circulation disorder in his left leg which would lead to its eventual amputation in 2019.

“He was very upset when we forced him to retire,” said his daughter Toni Campbell. “He would probably still be driving zamboni if he could.”

Tony and Isabella moved to Salmon Arm in 2014 to be closer to their daughter but even after retirement Tony maintained a critical eye for how zamboni drivers took care of the ice. Isabela would go on to describe him wincing when watching some drivers take too little ice off the corners.

Read more: Salmon Arm’s Roy Sakaki named Hockey Canada Ambassador

Read more: Salmon Arm Minor Hockey takes initiative on mental health

Although the dementia has affected his recollection of some stories, specific knowledge of his former career is sharp as ever. When asked how thick the ice is supposed to be kept for the NHL, Tony immediately replied: “Usually try to keep it around two quarters of an inch.”

Despite being with family, Isabela would speak with Tony regularly about how much he missed his hockey family in Calgary. So when the Stanley Cup, the international symbol of hockey victory, came to Salmon Arm, the Haches saw the opportunity to symbolically reconnect with their former hometown hockey legacy.

“As soon as we wheeled him over to the Stanley Cup he said ‘take my gloves off, take my gloves off’ and he just touched the cup and it – brought tears to his eyes,” Isabella said. “It was a very emotional weekend for the whole family.”

Tony Hache reaches out and touches the Stanley Cup at the Rogers Hometown Hockey showcase in Salmon Arm on Saturday, March 7, 2020. (Contributed)

Although Tony’s days as a zamboni driver and zamboni driver critic may be behind him, his days as a grandfather have just begun. As the interviews came to a close, Tony reached out to his two month old granddaughter’s foot causing the wide-eyed bundle of blankets to look up in shock and then laugh.

@CameronJHT

Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

hockeyNHL