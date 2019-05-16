Tears run down B.C. Lions’ quarterback Travis Lulay’s face as he sits on the sideline after leaving the game with an injury during the first half of a CFL football game against the Montreal Alouettes in Vancouver on Friday September 8, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Retired quarterback Travis Lulay joins B.C. Lions front office

He has been hired as part of its corporate partnerships team

Travis Lulay may have hung up his cleats, but he’s sticking with the B.C. Lions.

The club announced Thursday that the retired quarterback has been hired as part of its corporate partnerships team.

Lulay retired from playing in February after spending his entire 10-year CFL career with the Lions.

The 35-year-old lead the Lions to a Grey Cup in 2011, the same season he was named the league’s most outstanding player, and stands third in club history in passing yards (21,252).

READ MORE: Veteran Lions quarterback Travis Lulay announces his CFL retirement

Team president Rick LeLacheur said in a statement that Lulay brought passion and dedication to the organization as a player and the team is very pleased to have him continue in a new capacity.

Lulay said he’s thankful for the opportunity to stay in orange and black, and looks forward to maintaining and developing relationships with partners.

“I’m fired–up about the opportunity to continue to represent the B.C. Lions, this time on the other side of football,” he said in a statement.

The Lions will begin training camp in Kamloops, B.C., on Sunday.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. Lions sign all seven players they selected in 2019 CFL draft

Just Posted

One more chance to weigh in on Salmon Arm’s plastic bag ban

Bins for compostables, recycling to be delivered soon door-to-door

Density trumps neighbours during Salmon Arm rezoning hearing

Residents express concerns about neighbourhood changes but council goes with more affordable housing

Shuswap trails benefit from $100,000 grant

Trail Alliance to put funds toward creation and maintenance of five trails in the region

Reasons why Salmon Arm officers cleared in shooting explained

Prosecution BC issues news release on 2015 shooting in Canoe of armed robbery suspect

Former South Okanagan lifeguard charged with child sex offences

RCMP strongly believe there are additional victims

B.C. legislature clerk in spending scandal retires after wrongdoing found

Clerk Craig James and sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz were suspended last November

Canada first in the world to approve injectable hydromorphone to treat opioid addiction

B.C. has had one of the only clinics in the country offering such a treatment to a small group of people

VIDEO: Man nearly run over by his own SUV at B.C. boat launch

The electric vehicle caught on fire after it was pulled from the water

Indigenous teen’s treatment while disclosing abuse indicative of ‘pattern’

Video shows a male officer asking pointed questions of a young woman describing a sexual assault

Hell’s Angel’s ‘prospect’ charged with aggravated assault

30-year-old Okanagan man was taken into custody for connection to a May 6 incident

Rain doesn’t dampen May Day spirits

The 71st Lavington May Day was held indoors for the first time since 1994

Museum Week celebrates North Okanagan history

Vernon museum is showcasing historic women from Vernon

Our history in pictures: Harvest time

Farmers taking in the crop on the Rauma farm in November, 1946.… Continue reading

Summerland mayor says lifeguard’s arrest ‘deeply upsetting to our community’

Former lifeguard Ed Casavant facing 10 counts of child sexual assault and pornography charges

Most Read