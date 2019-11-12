Revy bruins bruise Chase Heat in double overtime

Trailing 4-2 in the second period, the Chase Heat’s Breckin Erichuk looks to knock the puck down as Revelstoke Grizzlies’ Jardan Kohlman attempts to bat the biscuit away during KIJHL action in Chase on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Erichuck would score shortly after to bring the Chase Heat to within one goal of the Grizzlies’ lead. The Revelstoke Grizzlies would edge out the Chase Heat in double overtime by a final score of 7-6. (Rick Koch photo)

