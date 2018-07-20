Riders come hot out of the gate in Pritchard rodeo

The B.C. Rodeo Association’s 24th annual Pritchard rodeo hit the ring July 14, and some of the moments caught on camera freeze the action with stunning results.
A wild weekend on horseback caught on camera
The B.C. Rodeo Association’s 24th annual Pritchard rodeo hit the ring July 14, and some of the moments caught on camera freeze the action with stunning results.
WOW has grown from a small gathering to a weekly festival that attracts from 500 to 1,000 people
A Friday morning look at the major wildfires impact the Okanagan and Similkameen.
Environment Canada does not have good news when it comes to fighting fires in the Central Okanagan.
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen issues evac alerts for properties in Area F.
Lil Smokies perform unique blend of bluegrass roots with the sheer raw energy of a rock band
Watch the media briefing on the current fire situation in the Okanagan.
Vernon fire snuffed out, but now a new blaze has been discovered near Cherryville
Okanagan Crush Pad is thanking firefighters for saving the Summerland vineyard
Follow Social Squad memeber Matthew Abrey to find out what’s happeing this weekend
City fire crews responded to report of smoke at the top of the hill Friday afternoon.
The fast-approaching wildfire, sparked Thursday, forced the evacuation of five homes
Shuswap teachers seek to create positive environment to learn sports
Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale talks to local MP and offers help
A wild weekend on horseback caught on camera
Shuswap teachers seek to create positive environment to learn sports
Reflecting on a well-played season
A brief look at action from the 2018 BC Summer Games in the Cowichan Valley
Ultimate frisbee player Amy Mackay shows off the proper technique
Vernon grounds Kamloops 12-9 for Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League playoff title
All 18 events kick off on the track, riding ring, fields, courts and lake in the Cowichan Valley