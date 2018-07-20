Clockwise from left: Ryelee Mancini of Kamloops makes the turn around the third and final barrel during Junior Barrel Racing on Saturday, July 14 at the 24th Annual BCRA Pritchard Rodeo. Despite the slip on the final barrel, Ryelee finished with a time of 18.694; Bareback rider Steve Hohmann of Quesnel, on the horse they call 99 Zohan, held on tight to score a 72; Justin William of Williams Lake on the bull, Marlboro Man, holds on for the eight-second ride, scoring a 75. He was the only bull rider out of seven to stay on his bull.

Riders come hot out of the gate in Pritchard rodeo

A wild weekend on horseback caught on camera

The B.C. Rodeo Association’s 24th annual Pritchard rodeo hit the ring July 14, and some of the moments caught on camera freeze the action with stunning results.

 

Bareback rider Steve Hohmann of Quesnel on the horse they call 99 Zohan Hold on tight to score a 72 on Saturday July 14 at the 24th Annual BCRA Pritchard Rodeo.

Justin William of Williams Lake on the bull Marlboro Man holds on for the 8 second ride scoring a 75 and was the only bull rider out of 7 to stay on his bull Saturday July 14 at the 24th Annual BCRA Pritchard Rodeo.

Ryan Culligan of Ok Falls locks on to the horn of his steer and wrestles him to the ground in 5.84 seconds but he would get a 10 second penalty added on to his time during the Steer Wrestling Saturday July 14 at the 24th Annual BCRA Pritchard Rodeo.

