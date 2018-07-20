Riders come hot out of the gate in Pritchard rodeo

Clockwise from left: Ryelee Mancini of Kamloops makes the turn around the third and final barrel during Junior Barrel Racing on Saturday, July 14 at the 24th Annual BCRA Pritchard Rodeo. Despite the slip on the final barrel, Ryelee finished with a time of 18.694; Bareback rider Steve Hohmann of Quesnel, on the horse they call 99 Zohan, held on tight to score a 72; Justin William of Williams Lake on the bull, Marlboro Man, holds on for the eight-second ride, scoring a 75. He was the only bull rider out of seven to stay on his bull.