Ringette provincial championships to take over Salmon Arm, Shuswap rinks

450 athletes to compete in March 13-15 event hosted by Shuswap Ringette

Salmon Arm will be shifting the spotlight from Hometown Hockey to ringette this weekend, with provincial championship action taking place at Shaw Centre, as well as rinks in neighbouring communities.

Thirty-one teams with approximately 450 athletes are expected to be in Salmon Arm March 13-15 for the B.C. Provincial B and Open A and B Championships, hosted by Shuswap Ringette.

Leigh Robinson, Shuswap Ringette president, said a local U14 team and an Open A team will be competing.

Regarding the number of teams participating, Robinson said a more committed to playing than anticipated, necessitating the ice time in Sicamous and Enderby.

“We were expecting kind of 20-22 teams to be here and it ended up being much larger,” said Robinson. “Almost every team available to commit to provincials committed this year. So every hotel is full.

“Ringette is going to take over the entire city this weekend.”

Read more: Shuswap ringette team takes bronze at provincial championships

Read more: Shuswap ringette team to take on Silverbacks hockey team for charity

Robinson said games will be played throughout the weekend starting Friday morning at 7 a.m., to Sunday afternoon in all three communities.

“We’re a small location so we’re a little bit overwhelmed right now with the volunteer power that is needed behind it,” said Robinson, adding support is being provided by Ringette BC. “So there’s lots of pieces the province looks after for you so it’s a little less arduous than running your own tournament.”

Games in all three communities are open to the public free of charge. Robinson said it’s an opportunity to watch the game played at a great level.

“The open division, they’re some really seasoned players, they play some really strong ringette.”

Visit shuswapringette.ca for a schedule of all the weekend’s games.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon Arm

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
NBA suspends season until further notice over coronavirus concerns
Next story
Salmon Arm considering bid for future BC Games, 55+ Games

Just Posted

Ringette provincial championships to take over Salmon Arm, Shuswap rinks

450 athletes to compete in March 13-15 event hosted by Shuswap Ringette

Salmon Arm considering bid for future BC Games, 55+ Games

BC Summer Games this year in Maple Ridge, 55+ Games in Richmond

Salmon Arm’s popular public piano undergoes face lift for spring debut

Upright piano to be back at giant treble clef come early May

Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair happens today in Kelowna

Come on down to Rutland Soccer Dome, behind the Rutland YMCA, 705 Dodd Rd

Cheap flight deals for Okanagan residents in midst of coronavirus pandemic

Round-trip flights from KLW to San Francisco are now under $300

NHL suspends 2019-20 season amid coronavirus pandemic

Decision starts with Thursday’s games

Schools will not run out of toilet paper during pandemic, says official

‘The quality of toilet paper we use, nobody wants.’

Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Vancouver International Auto Show postponed amid coronavirus pandemic

No future date set yet

Shuswap player scores gold medal-winning goal in BC Winter Games

City council recognizes Salmon Arm participants in Thompson-Okanagan zone win

Edible straws one B.C. entrepreneur’s latest weapon in war against plastic

Kat Gellerman has spent more than 20 years working in the food business

Zero waste centre opening in Summerland

The Replenish Refillery is intended as a way for people to cut down on the everyday use of plastic

COLUMN: Buying toilet paper in a time of panic

The response to the coronavirus outbreak is eerily similar to a number of previous panics

BREAKING: Trudeau goes into self-isolation over COVID-19

Sophie Gregoire, Trudeau’s wife, has been exhibiting flu-like symptoms, including a low fever

Most Read