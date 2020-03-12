Ringette provincial championships to take over Salmon Arm, Shuswap rinks

450 athletes to compete in March 13-15 event hosted by Shuswap Ringette

Salmon Arm will be shifting the spotlight from Hometown Hockey to ringette this weekend, with provincial championship action taking place at Shaw Centre, as well as rinks in neighbouring communities.

Thirty-one teams with approximately 450 athletes are expected to be in Salmon Arm March 13-15 for the B.C. Provincial B and Open A and B Championships, hosted by Shuswap Ringette.

Leigh Robinson, Shuswap Ringette president, said a local U14 team and an Open A team will be competing.

Regarding the number of teams participating, Robinson said a more committed to playing than anticipated, necessitating the ice time in Sicamous and Enderby.

“We were expecting kind of 20-22 teams to be here and it ended up being much larger,” said Robinson. “Almost every team available to commit to provincials committed this year. So every hotel is full.

“Ringette is going to take over the entire city this weekend.”

Robinson said games will be played throughout the weekend starting Friday morning at 7 a.m., to Sunday afternoon in all three communities.

“We’re a small location so we’re a little bit overwhelmed right now with the volunteer power that is needed behind it,” said Robinson, adding support is being provided by Ringette BC. “So there’s lots of pieces the province looks after for you so it’s a little less arduous than running your own tournament.”

Games in all three communities are open to the public free of charge. Robinson said it’s an opportunity to watch the game played at a great level.

“The open division, they’re some really seasoned players, they play some really strong ringette.”

Visit shuswapringette.ca for a schedule of all the weekend’s games.

