Wyatt Gleeson won the PBR Canada Cup Series stop at Prospera Place in Kelowna on July 20, 2023. (Covy Moore/CovyMoore.com)

Wyatt Gleeson won the PBR Canada Cup Series stop at Prospera Place in Kelowna on July 20, 2023. (Covy Moore/CovyMoore.com)

Rootin’, tootin’ good time for sell-out crowd at Prospera in Kelowna

Professional Bull Riders hold local stop in Canada Cup Series

The seats were filled at Prospera Place on July 20 to watch some brave souls atop some big beasts.

The sold-out stadium played host to the latest edition of Professional Bull Rider (PBR)’s Canada Cup Series, with Sundrie, Alberta’s Wyatt Gleeson deemed the winner for the second event in a row.

The win vaulted Gleeson from 20th on the PBR Canada Championship race to 10th.

Last year’s winner in Kelowna, Brock Radford, came close to making it a repeat with a second-place finish. His 89-point score in the championship round was the highest in the entire competition, finishing just one point shy of Gleeson in cumulative score.

READ MORE: ‘Something in the water’: Bull rider looking for 2nd consecutive title in Kelowna

The tour now heads to Grande Prairie, Alberta.

READ MORE: Is this your boat? District of Lake Country wants it removed

READ MORE: Vernon golf tournament raises $27.5k for two local charities

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaOkanaganRodeo

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canada looks for positives after disappointing draw to open soccer World Cup
Next story
Minor League Cricket considering expansion into British Columbia

Just Posted

Sicamous has moved to Stage 2 water restrictions. (Linda Scott photo)
Sicamous moves to Stage 2 water restrictions

The East Adams Lake wildfire in the Shuswap was estimated to be 210 hectares in size as of Friday, July 21, 2023. (CSRD image)
Shuswap wildfire reaches 210 hectares, evacuation alerts remain in effect

A proposal to develop a six-lot subdivision on Old Town Road in Sicamous is going to council, with owners asking for first and second reading. (District of Sicamous image)
Sicamous subdivision in talks since 2006 beginning development process

A BC Housing information panel shared at a July 12 open house meeting shows an image of where a shelter is proposed to go in Salmon Arm, as well as an existing shelter located in Penticton. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Letter: Could city purchase or lease commercial property for Salmon Arm shelter?