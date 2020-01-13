Snowmobiles, both kids intermediate sized will be used for a youth snowmobile safety demonstartion led by the Eagle Valley Snowmobile club on Jan. 25 (File Photo).

Safety demonstration for young snowmobilers offered in Sicamous

The Jan. 25 session will teach mechanical, backcountry and avalanche safety.

An outing up one of the Sicamous area’s trails will teach young snowmobilers avalanche and sled safety.

The youth safety day which will be held on Jan. 25 has been organized by members of the Eagle Valley Snowmobile Club. Sled club general manager Gord Bushell said they have volunteers ready to groom whichever trails have the best conditions for the young riders in advance of the ride.

Bushell said he has noted an increased interest in getting younger riders into the sport both from local families and manufacturers of snowmobiling equipment. Along with the several companies that make child-sized sleds Bushell said Arctic Cat makes an intermediate-size sled for older kids. If all goes as planned the sled club will be providing both sizes of sled suited to younger riders for the kids safety ride.

Under the tutelage of experienced sled club members, participants will learn mechanical, backcountry and avalanche safety.

Youth must be accompanied by a parent. Registration closes on Jan. 20.

