Sailors from the Okanagan and beyond competed at the Naramata Mug Regatta in Summerland in July. (Contributed)

Sailors from the Okanagan and beyond competed at the Naramata Mug Regatta in Summerland in July. (Contributed)

Sailors compete for Naramata Mug

Regatta was held in Summerland in late July

The South Okanagan Sailing Association in Summerland held the Naramata Cup Regatta on the weekend of July 22 and 23.

The regatta is the oldest sailing competition on Okanagan Lake and was first held in 1959.

READ ALSO: Okanagan Springtime Regatta draws more than 50 sailboats

Sailors from the North Okanagan Sailing Association, the Surrey Sailing Club, the Sunshine Coast Sailing Association and the Hollyburn Sailing Club participated.

This year, there were 26 boats in two fleets. All clubs had at least one boat placing first, second or third in one of the fleets.

The Naramata Mug is awarded to the overall winner of the combined fleets. This year’s winner and defending champion was Austin Steward from Hollyburn in a Laster.

John van Woerkom from Surrrey won the general handicap fleet category.

The next major event for the South Okanagan Sailing Association is the Wayfarer Weekend, to be held Aug. 26 and 27.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BoatingOkanaganSummerland

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Former Broncos player has sights set on Paralympic wheelchair basketball
Next story
Dark Horse Invitational returns to Revelstoke

Just Posted

Tappen-Sunnybrae firefighters were quick to knock out a fire near Tappen Valley Road on Monday evening, July 31, 2023. (Tappen-Sunnybrae Volunteer Fire Department/Facebook photo)
Person fined $2,300 for fire started near Salmon Arm

BC Housing regional development director Tyler Baker speaks to city council during a public hearing on rezoning for a proposed shelter at 341 and 361 Fraser Ave. NE on Monday, July 24, 2023. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Letter: Difficulty of Salmon Arm shelter decision a result of ‘astonishing imbalances’

Ed Parent makes his way back to his boat with the towel-wrapped injured osprey nestled in one arm on Sunday, July 23, 2023. (Natalie Parent photo)
Leisurely outing on Shuswap Lake becomes raptor rescue mission

Boaters are asked to give crews space on Okanagan Lake as the recovery of the shrimp boat continues. (Contributed)
Boaters making waves in recovery efforts on Okanagan Lake