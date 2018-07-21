Salmon Arm athletes hit the track in Cowichan 2018 BC Games

Results from day one with Thompson-Okanagan team are in

Shuswap athletes hit the track in full force for the first day of competition at the 2018 BC Summer Games in Cowichan July 20.

The games are among the top level of youth athletic competition in the province, seeing the best of the best from each region in the province battle it out on the court, track, field or in the water for the gold-medal spot on the podium.

Related: BC Games: Day 1 comes to an end

On the first day of competition in Cowichan, Salmon Arm and Shuswap athletes joined the Thompson-Okanagan regional team in a number of track and field events, making several top-eight finishes and putting a medal up on the board.

In the girls 4x400m relay event Julianne Moore and Lys Milne ran with the Thompson-Okanagan team to a fifth place finish with a time of 4:30.78. Moore also raced in the girl’s 1200m run, placing 12th with a time of 4:10.37.

Natasha Kociuba landed herself eight place in the shot put event, making a throw of 8.06m to finish in the top-eight. Kociuba also placed 16th in the discus throw, making a distance of 15.15m.

Meaghan Kujat earned her first medal of the 2018 BC Summer Games, coming in hot for a third place finish and a bronze medal in the girl’s 300m hurdles race with a time of 49.13.

Related: BC Games athletes’ corner: What’s your favourite pump-up song?

Comeptition continues in Cowichan over the weekend and the Observer will be posting updated placements of Shuswap athletes at the 2018 BC Summer Games as results are made available.

 

@Jodi_Brak117
jodi.brak@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
VIDEO: Open water swimming from B.C. to Washington in 24 hours
Next story
Ex-Raptor DeMar DeRozan says goodbye to Toronto on Instagram

Just Posted

Okanagan Wildfires: The latest on wildfires and evacuations

A Saturday morning look at the major wildfires impact the Okanagan and Similkameen.

Salmon Arm athletes hit the track in Cowichan 2018 BC Games

Results from day one with Thompson-Okanagan team are in

Taxi collides with parked dump truck in Salmon Arm

No word yet on the cause or if charges will be laid

Racers wanted for Shuswap soap box derby

Salmon Arm 10-year-old Brody Paton is making preparations for annual Friendship Day event

Melodic summer evenings live on in the Shuswap

WOW has grown from a small gathering to a weekly festival that attracts from 500 to 1,000 people

Here’s what you need to know about Day 2 at the BC Games

From equestrian to volleyball to swimming, all 18 events in full swing here in the Cowichan Valley

Wildfire near Keremeos still burning at 255 hectares

The Placer Mountain wildfire is still active

Sheryl Crow hits West Kelowna for Mission Hill Winery concert

Songstress seems struck by the natural beauty of the Okanagan

2017 wildfires give B.C. mom chance to say thank you to officer who saved her son

An unlikely encounter in the rural community of Likely, near Williams Lake

UPDATED: Kinder Morgan pipeline protesters defy eviction order

Demonstrators at Camp Cloud in Burnaby say they won’t leave, but will meet with city officials

B.C. tent city camper arrested for taking coins from fountain

The man, who built a shelter at a Saanich park, says homeless people are unfairly targeted

Ex-Raptor DeMar DeRozan says goodbye to Toronto on Instagram

The guard was traded to the San Antonio Spurs earlier this week for Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green

VIDEO: B.C. rancher demands change on how gov’t handles emergencies after 2017 wildfires

Essential service designation, tax deferrals should be on the table for ranchers

Okanagan wildfires have potential to become firestorms, says UBC expert

David Andison said to let smaller fires go, to create pockets in the landscape for new forests

Most Read