Salmon Arm Atom girls hockey team wins Penticton tournament

Salmon Arm team goes undefeated, beating the host team for the championship

Playing in their first tournament of the season, the Salmon Arm Atom Girls Hockey team went unbeaten on their way to a gold-medal finish in Penticton.

When the team of 8 to 11 year olds arrived in Penticton for the PMHA tournament over the weekend, a game against Chilliwack was first on their schedule. The game ended in a 2-0 shutout win for Salmon Arm, with Takara Brett a shoe-in for player-of-the-game honours after scoring both goals.

Read More: Effort to light Larch Hills ski trails near Salmon Arm continues

Read More: Shuswap Theatre stages amazing journey to Oz

The Salmon Arm team drew tournament hosts Penticton for their second game. The result was a 5-5 tie with goals scored for Salmon Arm by Jannika Pittendreigh and Avery Blair, as well as a hat trick by Andrea Bliss.

Eager for a win after the high-scoring tie, Salmon Arm took the ice against a team from Surrey and quickly got to work putting pucks in the net. Pittendreigh scored two goals in the first period and Brett kept up the offensive pace with a hat trick. A goal from Andrea Bliss capped off a 6-0 shutout win for Salmon Arm.

Read More: Back road to Salmon Arm beach low priority as ‘mountainside slowly sliding’

Read More: Wonka’s chocolate factory in production at Salmon Arm Secondary

The convincing win over Surrey was enough to give the Atom girls another crack at the Penticton team in the championship game. The home team scored first early in the game, but the opening goal was answered by two goals from Bliss and another from Brett. Penticton didn’t score again until the final minute of the second period.

The home team scored again to tie the game 46 seconds into the third frame. Isabel Lake scored another for Salmon Arm. It was quickly answered by Penticton, before Pittendreigh scored twice in 10 seconds to put Salmon Arm up 6-4. Penticton scored again with 30 seconds remaining to make the score 6-5. Salmon Arm goalie Phoenix Buckler, who hadn’t played goal before October, fended off Penticton’s attempts to tie the game, holding on for a 6-5 win and earning player of the game honours in the process.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Lone Okanagan high school at B.C. soccer provincials finishes 14th

Just Posted

Salmon Arm Atom girls hockey team wins Penticton tournament

Salmon Arm team goes undefeated, beating the host team for the championship

Salmon Arm councillor Kevin Flynn to chair CSRD board

Outgoing chair Rhona Martin declined nomination, will serve as vice-chair

Misspelled road sign gives Okanagan community a chuckle

Typo leaves residents wondering if road has been renamed

Semi in ditch on Highway 1 west of Sicamous

Traffic reduced to single lane, alternating

Salmon Arm signs four-year contract with Rosa’s Taco Stand

Councillor says city must invite proposals to ensure it gets best value for facilities

Privacy watchdogs say B.C.-based firm broke rules for political ads on Facebook

AggregateIQ provides election-related software and political advertising

Kamloops teen who admitted to sexually assaulting social workers to get psych assessment

The 13-year-old boy’s identity is protected by the Youth Criminal Justice Act

Shuswap history in pictures: Skiing Larch Hills

Do you know the names of these cross-country skiers?

Column: Wolverine tracking and the tale of Terrible Ted

Shuswap Outdoors by Hank Shelley

Cherry still touted a great Canadian by North Okanagan restaurant

Don Cherry’s Sports Grill hasn’t had any issues or complaints

Column: Keeping those extremities warm in the winter

Great Outdoors by James Murray

Letter: Pot shop proposed for South Shuswap not family oriented

Writer argues application is about making more money at any cost

Column: Highway maintenance topic of upcoming meeting in South Shuswap

Directors notes by Electoral Area C Director Paul Demenok

Co-accused in Penticton home invasion allegedly breaches bail – again

Jesse Mason, 32, has allegedly been granted and breached his bail twice in two months

Most Read