Salmon Arm baseball report: 13U player hits a grand slam

Salmon Arm 13U AA player Brendan Hughes hits a home run in Kelowna. (Rebecca Scott Photography) Salmon Arm 9U player Dominic Hotte slides to a base against Kelowna Blue. (Rebecca Scott Photography) Salmon Arm 15U AAA player Tate Spence follows through on a pitch against Penticton. (Rebecca Scott Photography)

Salmon Arm Minor Baseball Association (SAMBA) teams were back in action on the weekend of July 10 and 11.

Players in the 9U division played their first games in Penticton, facing off against Kelowna Blue and Penticton 2.

Unfortunately, Salmon Arm lost both games. However, they played really well pitching and facing pitchers for the first time, said Rebecca Scott, media relations for SAMBA.

Salmon Arm’s 11UAA team met the South Okanagan Minor Baseball Association (SOMBA) for a double-header in Penticton on July 11.

They won the first game 11-10 but lost the second 12-6.

Salmon Arm’s 11UAAA team had a bit of a rough weekend. They played the Central Okanagan Minor Baseball Association (COMBA) in Kelowna on July 10, losing 12-2. They faced SOMBA in Penticton on July 11 and lost 11-0.

The 13UA team from Salmon Arm challenged COMBA to a double-header on July 11 in Kelowna.

They won the first game 16-15, with Salmon Arm’s Riley Lavigne hitting a grand slam. They won their second game 9-3 with Salmon Arm’s Dreysen Sherman hitting a home run.

Salmon Arm’s 13UAA squad also played a double header against COMBA in Kelowna.

They won both games by scores of 13-2 and 10-4. Salmon Arm’s Caleb Gubbles and Brendan Hughes both hit home runs in the second game.

On July 10 in Penticton, Salmon Arm’s 15UAAA team faced SOMBA twice. Salmon Arm lost the first game 10-2 and won the second 8-7.

On July 11, they headed to Kamloops for two more games, winning them both by scores of 13-5 and 6-2.

