Salmon Arm baseball teams headed to provincials in Kelowna

It was an epic weekend for the Salmon Arm Minor Baseball All-Star teams as both the peewee and mosquito teams headed to zone qualifiers for provincials. In a series of road games, the tadpole and mosquito teams headed to Kamloops and peewee was in Penticton.

It was the final weekend of play for the tadpole Young Guns and they did not disappoint. The boys came ready to play and their hard work paid off, defeating Kamloops 24-6 in their first game.

Brady Scott was awarded the MVP and amazingly enough, Kamloops chose Shea Scott (Brady’s younger brother) for the Heart and Hustle award.

In the second game the Young Guns took on Kelowna in a very close game. The Young Guns were down by two but made every swing count, winning the game 16-14. Boden Schalin was awarded the MVP of this game and Bradon Piggott took home the Heart and Hustle award. The 2018 Young Guns finish their season with seven wins and one loss.

The Mosquito Hornets participated in the zone qualifiers in Kamloops where the top three teams advance to provincials in Vernon. This weekend, the mosquito Hornets played five games in the sweltering heat.

On Friday, the Hornets tied their game against the Kamloops RiverDogs 9-9 and Lincoln Thurgood was awarded MVP. It was back to the diamond Saturday for two games, the first vs West Kelowna Diamond Backs where the Hornets lost 9-2, and Landon Golz was awarded MVP.

In the second game against the Vernon Canadians. Sawyer Mayes earned MVP with a grand slam but ultimately the Hornets were defeated 15-4.

The Mosquito Hornets split their Sunday Games winning 10-9 over the Pentiction Tigers (MVP Ethan Harrison), and in their final game of the tournament the Hornets lost to the Kelowna Sun Devils 11-8; Carter Schmidt was awarded MVP. The Salmon Arm Mosquito Hornets finished the zone qualifiers in fourth place.

In Penticton, the Peewee Hornets played in a three game round robin tournament for zone qualifiers, where the top two teams played to decide the provincial spot. Participating in this tournament were Salmon Arm, Kelowna, West Kelowna and Penticton.

The Peewee Hornets won against Kelowna 13-5, stopped West Kelowna 15-5 and made a landslide win against Penticton 26-4. Kaedan Rosman, Donald Robichaud and Lucas Mahoney were named MVP for those games, respectively.

In the Final, it was Salmon Arm vs Penticton. The Hornets were up 6-0 after three innings and Penticton fought back and put up 5 runs in the top of the fourth. The Hornets didn’t give up and kept the strong bats going despite all players being exhausted by the heat. Their efforts were rewarded with a 15-5 victory and an MVP award to Colson Johnston. The peewee Hornets are heading to Provincials Aug 9-13 in West Kelowna.

 

-Submitted by Rebecca Scott

 

The mosquito Hornets baseball team poses for a team photo after finishing their games in the zone qualifiers, coming out in fourth place after a hard day of baseball in the sweltering summer heat. (Rebecca Scott Photography)

The tadpole Young Guns team poses for a team photo after winning their second game July 29 and finishing the season with a record of seven wins and one loss. (Rebecca Scott Photography)

