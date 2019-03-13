Ian Gray, Daron Mayes and Brooks Christensen, on behalf of the newly formed Shuswap Sports Society, receive Salmon Arm Council’s support for their bid to host the Junior A National Championships in 2021. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm bids to host Junior A National Hockey Championships

Shuswap Sports Society, Silverbacks team up to seek prestigious hosting rights

Salmon Arm is hoping to play host to one of the most prestigious hockey tournaments in Canada in 2021.

The newly formed Shuswap Sports Society presented to Salmon Arm council on March 12, where they officially announced their plans to submit a bid to host the Junior A National Championships in 2021.

The diverse group of business representatives and hockey enthusiasts came together to form the society with the primary goal of securing this event for the Shuswap. The Junior A National Championships, previously known as the RBC Cup, is a premier competition for amateur hockey in Canada. At the beginning of each Junior A hockey season, 135 teams across Canada compete for the chance to represent their community. At the end of the season the top four, along with the host team, meet at the championship finals. The spring event attracts national media, live television coverage and a large number of spectators.

Read More: Silverbacks’ forward Matthew Verboon reflects on experience at World Juniors

“Having had the opportunity to live in this incredible community for the last five years, I can say with certainty that Salmon Arm would be the ideal host for the National Championships,” says Ian Gray, chairperson for the Shuswap Sports Society. “Our community is a hockey hub and we have outstanding facilities, from the SASCU Recreation Centre, to our area accommodations, unique downtown and diverse recreation opportunities. If successful in securing the bid, Salmon Arm and the Shuswap will be on every visitor’s radar as a potential place to live, work and play.”

Directors Ian Gray, Daron Mayes and Brooks Christensen shared their excitement with council on March 12, where they received unanimous support for the bid submission. Gray noted that if successful in securing the 10-day event, visitor spending and extensive media coverage is projected to generate more than $2 million in economic impact for the Shuswap. Only the top three community bids will be given the opportunity to present their proposal to Hockey Canada in mid-May at the 2019 National Championship in Brooks, Alta., and the Shuswap Sports Society is hoping to be included.

Read More: Sports council could present united athletic front in Salmon Arm

Over the coming month, until the bid to host is due to be submitted, the society will be reaching out to community leaders as they seek support for Salmon Arm’s bid.

“As a small community, we will need everyone behind this big idea. Recognizing Salmon Arm’s hockey spirit and unmatched community pride, we know we will be successful in securing all the support needed,” said Christensen, society director and Silverbacks’ operations manager.

 

@Jodi_Brak117
jodi.brak@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Carey Price breaks Canadiens’ goalie record with 315 wins
Next story
Ottawa unveils plan to fight harassment, abuse, discrimination in sport

Just Posted

Buckerfield’s to reopen days after fire

Staff will be on site selling animal feed and pet food from the store’s parking lot on March 14

Salmon Arm bids to host Junior A National Hockey Championships

Shuswap Sports Society, Silverbacks team up to seek prestigious hosting rights

CSRD gives Malakwa Learning Centre high tech help

The regional district donated several computers as well as a server, printer and other equipment

More dogs romping off-leash at bird sanctuary

Majority of dog owners comply but more rules broken in Salmon Arm last summer than in 2017

Plan for Balmoral/Highway 1 intersection to be unveiled in spring

Ministry working on design to improve safety at dangerous crossing

Air Canada, WestJet expected to take financial hit from 737 Max 8 ban

The ban comes four days after the Ethiopian Airlines disaster that killed all 157 people on board

Fate of B.C.-shot Lori Loughlin movie series uncertain amid U.S. college bribery scandal

Shirley Rempel owns Country Lane Antiques, which is the set of Lori Loughlin’s Hallmark movie series.

Kelowna’s Journey Home board marks success

The board has added 6 members and has raised over $1 million

RCMP arrest man allegedly involved in Lake Country home invasion

Alec Ambrosius Roberts was arrested on March 11

Peachland council addresses changes needed for local parks

The rental of the Peachland Pier was also discussed

Vancouver businessman to plead not guilty in U.S. college exams scandal

David Sidoo is charged with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud

Sick toddler fights for life at BC Children’s Hospital

1.5-year-old London is on life support and in critical condition at BC Children’s Hospital.

Three people deemed heroes after rescuing another in fiery crash on B.C. highway

Two people taken to hospital following head-on collision near Port Alberni

Kelowna Students’ Union gears up for Right to Life demonstration

The UBC Students’ Union Okanagan president recommends help hot line to students

Most Read