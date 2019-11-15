Salmon Arm boxer hopes to fund Olympic dream

Jordyn Conrad (left) takes a swing at fellow Team B.C. boxer Kali Boschman (right) while practicing dodging and counter-swings during a Team B.C. Nationals Training Camp at Bulldogs Boxing gym in Salmon Arm. (File photo)

A Salmon Arm boxer is working hard to qualify for the 2020 summer Olympics in Tokyo.

For the past two months, Jordyn Konrad has been busy attending training camps and competitions to be ready for the Olympic qualifiers being held mid-December in Montreal. To help her get there, though, the boxer of three years is looking for financial support. Konrad’s GoFundMe page asks donors for funds so that she and her coach can attend more competitions and the Olympic qualifiers.

Konrad is thrilled with the response so far, as she’s already raised more than half of her $2,000 goal.

“I’m very lucky I have a great community that supports me all the time, not just this one time but all the time,” Konrad said.

The 28-year-old would go on to describe competing in the Olympics as a life-long ambition.

“To be able to go to the Olympics, that’s always been a childhood dream of mine,” Konrad said. “It would make me speechless to be able to go.”

In addition to funds, donors have also been sharing words of support for Konrad, who works, trains and teaches at Salmon Arm’s Bulldogs Fitness and Boxing Centre.

Parents of Bulldogs boxing students have also been busy doing their part to help Konrad. They’ll be selling Christmas cookies outside of Save-On Foods between noon and 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16.

