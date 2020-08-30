Jordyn Konrad (right) throws a left-handed punch at her opponent. (Photo submitted)

Salmon Arm boxer in the running for magazine cover

The Ms Health and Fitness award comes with a $20,000 prize which will go towards Olympic training

A Salmon Arm boxer is hoping victory in a magazine competition will help finance her Olympic training.

Jordyn Konrad, an athlete and coach at the Bulldogs Boxing Club, has reached the quarter finals of the 2020 Ms Health and Fitness contest which is put on by Muscle and Fitness Hers magazine. The grand prize at stake is $20,000 and a spot on the magazine’s cover. Konrad would like to use the money to help make her Olympic dreams come true.

Konrad plans to attend training camps and competitions to gain further experience. Her goal is a spot on Canada’s Olympic boxing team ahead of the 2024 Olympics. Over the past season alone she travelled to Mexico, Barbados, Ireland, Jamaica, the U.S. and cities across Canada to compete and train.

Konrad has already received plenty of support in the form of online votes that put her above the competition in earlier rounds but even more will be needed to get her into the next round.

“The support I have already is amazing,” Konrad said.

“I am grateful for everyone.”

She said those who have committed to logging on and voting every day are especially helpful.

Konrad says fitness and sports have always been a big part of her life.

“They have taught me a ton about myself and given me life skills that will stay with me forever. I have learned positive habits and self confidence,” she said.

Those who wish to help Konrad through the quarter finals can do so when online voting opens on Aug. 31. A Facebook account is required to vote at mshealthandfitness.com/2020/jordyn-konrad#_=_.

Boxing

Toronto Raptors set to restart after emotional few days in NBA bubble

