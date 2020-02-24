Kaden Baum draws closer to the finish line at the 2020 Teck BC Cup hosted by the Larch Hills Nordic Society and Larch Hills Junior Race Team on Saturday, Jan. 4. Baum competed in his first BC Winter Games race on Feb. 21 (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm boy is only Para-Nordic athlete at BC Winter games

Thirteen-year-old Kaden Baum competed in three races on his sit-ski at the games.

A Salmon Arm skier was an ambassador for accessible athletics at the 2020 BC Winter Games.

Kaden Baum of the Larch Hills Nordic Ski Team was the only Para-Nordic skier entered in the 2020 BC Winter Games in Fort St. John. For his first event of the games, 13-year-old Baum raced a 2.5 km loop on his sit-ski on Friday, Feb. 21. He was scheduled for two more races on Saturday, Feb. 22.

Read More: Home loss ends season for Sicamous Eagles

Read More: PHOTOS: Shuswap pie baking contest draws hungry eyes at the Mall at Piccadilly

Baum uses the sit-ski because he has spina bifida and wears fibreglass splints on his legs. Baum has grown to really love the sport and continues to build his strength and endurance working alongside Donna Flatman

In information on Baum’s races in Fort St. John released by the BC Winter Games, Flatman said she has been working with him for the past three seasons. This is Baum’s first year skiing at the winter games.

After his race on Friday finished up, Baum said he thought it went well although it was tiring.

Read More: Still six cases of COVID-19 in B.C. despite reports of Air Canada passenger: ministry

Read More: Supporters of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs block CN Railway tracks in Vancouver


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Home loss ends season for Sicamous Eagles
Next story
Summerland Steam and Princeton Posse to face off in division semifinals

Just Posted

Stanley Cup returns Salmon Arm after 15 years

Resident excited for twice-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see iconic trophy

Money available to curtail nutrient pollution of Shuswap watershed

Excessive phosphorous could make algae blooms and other unpleasant conditions more common

Eight times a charm: Larch Hills skiers win team trophy at Teck BC event

Shuswap contingent wins Midget Championships honour eighth year in a row

Salmon Arm boy is only Para-Nordic athlete at BC Winter games

Thirteen-year-old Kaden Baum competed in three races on his sit-ski at the games.

Home loss ends season for Sicamous Eagles

A defeat at the hands of the 100 Mile House Wranglers on Feb. 22 was the Eagles’ last outing.

Okanagan rescue team comes back home from Australian mission

Brad Pattison’s team spent 33 days rescuing wildlife

VIDEO: B.C.’s seventh coronavirus patient at home in Fraser Health region

Canada in ‘containment’ as COVID-19 spreads in other countries

Kelowna youth accused of killing 16-year-old released

The young woman was arrested on Feb. 21 and is facing one charge of manslaughter

Interior Health appoints administrator at Summerland Seniors Village

Numerous concerns raised about private seniors care facility

Man arrested following suspicious trailer fire in Kelowna

Reports came in about the fire at approximately 11:45 a.m. on Monday morning

Body discovered following vehicle fire on Kelowna property

Firefighters discovered a body in a home on Anderson Road

‘Please be quiet,’ Kelowna Mayor tells sexual assault survivor protesting in council chambers

Forty per cent of sexual assaults reported to Kelowna RCMP in 2019 were deemed ‘unfounded’

Salmon Arm boy is only Para-Nordic athlete at BC Winter games

Thirteen-year-old Kaden Baum competed in three races on his sit-ski at the games.

B.C. takes over another Retirement Concepts senior care home

Summerland facility latest to have administrator appointed

Most Read