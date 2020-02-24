Kaden Baum draws closer to the finish line at the 2020 Teck BC Cup hosted by the Larch Hills Nordic Society and Larch Hills Junior Race Team on Saturday, Jan. 4. Baum competed in his first BC Winter Games race on Feb. 21 (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm boy is only Para-Nordic athlete at BC Winter games

Thirteen-year-old Kaden Baum competed in three races on his sit-ski at the games.

A Salmon Arm skier was an ambassador for accessible athletics at the 2020 BC Winter Games.

Kaden Baum of the Larch Hills Nordic Ski Team was the only Para-Nordic skier entered in the 2020 BC Winter Games in Fort St. John. For his first event of the games, 13-year-old Baum raced a 2.5 km loop on his sit-ski on Friday, Feb. 21. He was scheduled for two more races on Saturday, Feb. 22.

Baum uses the sit-ski because he has spina bifida and wears fibreglass splints on his legs. Baum has grown to really love the sport and continues to build his strength and endurance working alongside Donna Flatman

In information on Baum’s races in Fort St. John released by the BC Winter Games, Flatman said she has been working with him for the past three seasons. This is Baum’s first year skiing at the winter games.

After his race on Friday finished up, Baum said he thought it went well although it was tiring.

Most Read