Salmon Arm council gives green light to 2022 Shuswap Cross Cyclocross

The approximate route in red of the 2022 Cyclocross to be held at Klahanni Park in South Canoe on Sept. 11, 2022. (City of Salmon Arm image)

The wheels are turning on the Shuswap Cycling Society’s 2022 Shuswap Cross Cyclocross race in Salmon Arm.

In response to a letter from the society’s Doris Mills, city council gave its unanimous approval to the plan.

Mills said the society is excited at the opportunity to again host the event, this year its seventh annual, on Sunday, Sept. 11, to be held at Klahani Park.

Council checked with city staff, who said it’s an annual event and they have no concerns. They said they have worked with organizers over the years to make sure there are no issues.

Mayor Alan Harrison double-checked that like the Salty Dog, people attending would park in the field and not on the road.

Mills explained the Shuswap Cross is a race in the Interior Cyclocross Series, which can be found online at www.bcinteriorcross.ca.

“We are aware that we may need to modify or even cancel this event if events are not sanctioned through the Provincial Government and Cycling BC due to restrictions around the COVID-19 pandemic. We are, however, asking for event approval with the optimism that we will be able to host this event in September,” she wrote.

She said approximately 80 per cent of race participants travel to Salmon Arm from various locations in the Interior, some supporting hotels, restaurants and gas stations in the area.

“The Shuswap Cycling Society is a great organization and is a strong believer in promoting healthier lifestyles and supporting the Shuswap economy,” the letter concluded.

