A portion of the Courtenay disc golf course. (Photo contributed)

Salmon Arm council to look at proposal for ‘informal’ disc golf course

Plans include Rapattack clearing brush for proposed course north of airport

Disc golf will wing its way into the Salmon Arm council meeting on Monday, Aug. 12.

Council will be receiving information about a disc golf proposal for the property at 4380 10th Ave. SE.

Back in June, at an in-camera council meeting, council voted unanimously to enter into a letter of understanding authorizing the Rapattack team to brush the property in preparation for such a course.

Information from proponent Duncan Walters dated April 11 states the proposal is for an 18-hole disc golf course located on the municipal parcel north of the Salmon Arm airport and south of 10th Avenue SE. The parcel is roughly 3.25 hectares or eight acres and provides variable terrain.

Read more: Dog owners warned to keep a leash on pets

Read more: Video – How to throw a frisbee

Read more: 2016 – Rapattack teams build Shuswap trails

The proposal also points out that one of the main focuses of the Rapattack program is community involvement, with work often done in parks or local trail systems. It states being a partner in the disc golf course would allow a positive impact on the community while fulfilling chainsaw training requirements.

A July 25 letter of understanding, which is on the agenda of the Aug. 12 meeting, discusses an “informal” disc golf course.

“At this point in time, the City of Salmon Arm has not committed any budget towards related facilities, and is not considering formally opening the site for formal public use until such time as a suitable public access and parking area is constructed,” the letter concludes.

@SalmonArm
marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Going the distance: Top Okanagan football player looks to lead team back to glory

Just Posted

Salmon Arm council to look at proposal for ‘informal’ disc golf course

Plans include Rapattack clearing brush for proposed course north of airport

City chips in for big ad in national magazine to leverage #1 status

Ad purchase comes on heels of Salmon Arm’s top community ranking

Shuswap breast cancer patient finds joy in hiding painted rocks

Blind Bay resident’s art project sees work shared world over

Shea Weber scores Old Town Road sign

Sicamous signs also on their way to Billy Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas X.

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Heat, air quality statement and risks of thunderstorms

Your weather report for Friday, August 9th, 2019.

VIDEO: 14-year-old boy who overdosed mourned at B.C. skatepark

Police watchdog investigating after boy’s apparent drug overdose in Langley

Grant funding available for youth initiatives

Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen offering two grants of up to $15,000 each

Bear bites dog, owner punches bear in a northern B.C. encounter

The bear bit the man, who managed to escape and get help at the Carcross Health Station in Yukon

Canadian wage growth hits fastest pace since 2009, but economy sheds jobs

The increase in wages marked the indicator’s strongest month in a decade

VIDEO: Five-day-old calf stabbed with arrow and stolen, B.C. farmer says

Surveillance footage shows two people stabbing the animal and loading it into an SUV in Langley

UPDATE: two out of six wanted persons found in North Okanagan

RCMP have found two of the six individuals sought in the Vernon area

Photo of bear walking with hikers sparks warnings from B.C. conservation officer

The bear was reported and put in the B.C. Conservation Officer Service database

B.C. man detained in Syria last year freed after Lebanese mediation

Kristian Lee Baxter thanked the Lebanese government in a televised news conference in Beirut

Going the distance: Top Okanagan football player looks to lead team back to glory

Tyler Going was ranked No. 8 top player in Canadian Junior Football League

Most Read