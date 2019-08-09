Salmon Arm council to look at proposal for ‘informal’ disc golf course

Disc golf will wing its way into the Salmon Arm council meeting on Monday, Aug. 12.

Council will be receiving information about a disc golf proposal for the property at 4380 10th Ave. SE.

Back in June, at an in-camera council meeting, council voted unanimously to enter into a letter of understanding authorizing the Rapattack team to brush the property in preparation for such a course.

Information from proponent Duncan Walters dated April 11 states the proposal is for an 18-hole disc golf course located on the municipal parcel north of the Salmon Arm airport and south of 10th Avenue SE. The parcel is roughly 3.25 hectares or eight acres and provides variable terrain.

Read more: Dog owners warned to keep a leash on pets

Read more: Video – How to throw a frisbee

Read more: 2016 – Rapattack teams build Shuswap trails

The proposal also points out that one of the main focuses of the Rapattack program is community involvement, with work often done in parks or local trail systems. It states being a partner in the disc golf course would allow a positive impact on the community while fulfilling chainsaw training requirements.

A July 25 letter of understanding, which is on the agenda of the Aug. 12 meeting, discusses an “informal” disc golf course.

“At this point in time, the City of Salmon Arm has not committed any budget towards related facilities, and is not considering formally opening the site for formal public use until such time as a suitable public access and parking area is constructed,” the letter concludes.

@SalmonArm

marthawickett@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter