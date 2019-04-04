Salmon Arm curlers capture provincial masters title

A group of Shuswap curlers brought the top honour in the province for masters curling back to Salmon Arm after a provincial championship victory.

The Breitkreuz foursome finished off the curling season in style, competing at the Pacific Coast Masters provincial play downs in Victoria March 19-23.

Breitkreuz credits the victory to the stellar play and harmony amongst his team members, Dave Williams at third, Randy Jenkins at second and Norm Case at the lead position.

Although the make-up of the team was new for this event, most of the team have played together for years, including Breitkreuz and Jenkins’ 16-plus year curling partnership.

Coincidentally, this was Jenkins’ fourth time at the provincial competition, Breaitkreuz’s third, Williams’ second and Case’s first attempt. Next year, the provincial event will hosted by the Penticton-Summerland Curling Clubs.

There were a total of 27 teams from across the province participating at this prestigious event. Breitkreuz finished with a stellar record of seven wins and just a single loss. The Salmon Arm team came out on top in both a ‘shoot out’ and a final winner-takes-all game over the Royal City Curlign Club from New Westminster.

In addition to winning the Combined Championship, the team also won the Walter Hobbs Trophy awarded to the top team from the Interior Division.

Submitted by Eric Breitkreuz

