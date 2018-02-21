Salmon Arm curlers off to a hot start at senior championships

Salmon Arm curlers competing in the 2018 BC Senior Curling Championship are off to a good start today. Team Jenkins, composed of local curlers Sandra Jenkins, Kate Horne, Wendy Cseke, and Carol Murray boast a 2-0 record in their Feb. 21 games at the Enderby Curling Club.
The women’s championship games are played in an eight team round-robin format, with three teams making it to the final playoffs Feb. 25.
Men’s championship games are played in a 10 team round-robin format at the Duncan Curling Club, with three teams also making it into the final playoffs Feb. 25.