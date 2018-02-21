Salmon Arm curlers off to a hot start at senior championships

Lead Carol Murray watches as Kate Horne and Wendy Cseke broom for team Jenkins from Salmon Arm in the BC Senior Women’s Curling Championships Wednesday at the Enderby Curling Club. (Lisa Mazurek/Black Press)

Salmon Arm curlers competing in the 2018 BC Senior Curling Championship are off to a good start today. Team Jenkins, composed of local curlers Sandra Jenkins, Kate Horne, Wendy Cseke, and Carol Murray boast a 2-0 record in their Feb. 21 games at the Enderby Curling Club.

The women’s championship games are played in an eight team round-robin format, with three teams making it to the final playoffs Feb. 25.

Men’s championship games are played in a 10 team round-robin format at the Duncan Curling Club, with three teams also making it into the final playoffs Feb. 25.