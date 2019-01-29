Salmon Arm Curling Centre hosts dual weekend bonspiels

Jeff Chesham and Sandy Webster sweep a shot from Graham Spence as teammate Justin Tether looks on during the men’s bonspiel at the Salmon Arm Curling Centre, Jan. 26. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

The Salmon Arm Curling Club hosted a pair of bonspiels over the Jan. 26-27 weekend, bringing together competitors and their supporters for a weekend of curling and social events.

The weekend’s competition featured a mens’ and ladies’ bonspiel running concurrently, with both divisions keeping the ice sheets full over both days. The weekend’s theme was ‘beach party,’ and a few teams put on their best tropical party wear in an effort to counteract the chilly winter weather that has descended over the Shuswap. Between draws, spectators and competitors alike shared drinks and meals upstairs at the curling centre and were treated to a dinner and live band during the evening as well.

In the men’s categories, the A division title went to Team Belway, skipped by Dave Belway of Salmon Arm. The B division was won by Team Danks, skipped by John Danks of Salmon Arm, and the C division went to Team Mertens, skipped by Wayne Mertens of Salmon Arm. All in all, it was a clean sweep of the men’s competition by Salmon Arm locals.

In the ladies’ A division, Team Koepke, skipped by Joanne Koepke of Kelowna, took the top spot. Team Carpenter, skipped by Cathy Carpenter of Salmon Arm, took first in the B division, with Team Blashko, skipped by Lil Blashko of Osoyoos, bringing up first place in the C division.

The next big event on the curling calendar for Salmon Arm is the annual Junior Bonspiel, which hits the ice at the curling centre Feb. 16-17.