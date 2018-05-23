Lauren Hutton of Dr. Lee Dental, left, and Natalie Smith of Salmon Arm’s TED United race to the ball in North Okanagan Women’s Soccer Association Masters Division play Tuesday night at MacDonald Park. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

Salmon Arm falls to Vernon in womens masters division Soccer

A close game ends 3-2 in favor of Vernon

TED United of Salmon Arm fell to the Dr. Lee Dental Centre team of Vernon 3-2 in North Okanagan Women’s Soccer Association Masters Division play Tuesday night at MacDonald Park in Vernon.

Salmon arm’s United started the scoring with a great run down the flank by Kyla Sherman, whose shot just barely sailed by the outstretched hands of keeper Lisa Arrotta.

The Dr. Lee crew levelled the score 15 minutes later with Erin Scott burying a 25-yard shot after taking a great clearing pass from Arrotta.

After the break, both teams fought back and forth to take the lead but both United’s Cathy Bartsch and Arrotta registered multiple marvellous saves.

Vernon took the lead after some sweet passing from deep in their own end with Loren Hutton feeding Jill Rintoul, who deflected her pass off a defender to a streaking Jacquie Charvet, whose shot went right through Bartsch’s hands and into the net.

Dr. Lee made it 3-1 with Charvet taking a gorgeous pass from Julie Bolin and going by the entire back line for insurance.

Kimberley Buker converted a penalty kick for Salmon Arm with 13 minutes to go, but Arrotta and the defensive line of Bobbi Cormier, Ronda Thomas, Cindy Worth, Amanda Bolton and Jennie Currie came up huge to preserve the win. Dr. Lee Dental voted United’s Nancy Easthore the Player with Heart, while United chose Jenn Matsuda as the Dr. Lee Heart award recipient.

With files from Kevin Mitchell

 

