Salmon Arm Silverbacks operations manager Brooks Christensen hopes to bring in more people from the community to watch the junior hockey team play. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm fans not filling seats at Silverbacks games

Silverbacks manager Brooks Christensen questions low game attendance.

Experiencing a slump in game attendance, Salmon Arm’s local junior hockey team is asking for the community’s support.

Silverbacks operations manager Brooks Christensen is concerned over the lack of attendance to the team’s home games.

Although September is considered to be a slow month in terms of ticket sales, Christensen said the year as a whole ticket sales are averaging lower than years previous.

Read more: Salmon Arm Silverbacks maintain winning streak

Read more: Salmon Arm Silverbacks remain undefeated

Before management changed hands six years ago, Christensen said the team would regularly put 1,500 to 2,000 fans in seats.

While that crowd size is now between 700 to 1,000, Christensen said his goal of a consistent 1,200 is attainable.

Christensen said the team has been putting in more of an effort than ever before to appeal to the community, with players regularly partaking in local events, an increased presence on social media and the Silverbacks website, and with Christensen himself making radio appearances twice a week.

“We had a 6-and-0 record and our last Friday-night game was one of our lowest attended games yet, so we’re wondering why?” Christensen said.

“Never has a team, in probably over 10 years, been 6-and-0 to start the season and we’re not even getting 900 fans in the building.”

When asked if ticket prices or a demographic shift may be the culprit, Christensen said he doesn’t think so.

A family pack for two adults and two kids runs for $50, about the same price it would cost to take a family to a movie for the evening, said Christensen.

“We have had a lot of senior fans for years and I think last year we noticed we started having younger families start coming to the games more,” he said.

“You can look at it on a game-by-game basis and know that we are not getting those big groups of people coming in anymore that we used to.”

Read more: Silverbacks pass rookie on to West Kelowna Warriors

Read more: Trail Smoke Eaters put out by Salmon Arm Silverbacks in away games

Even without the numbers, Christensen said the team’s ownership is dedicated to having the Silverbacks play in Salmon Arm if the community support is evident.

The team has two showcase games in Penticton on Oct. 5 and 6 and the following Friday, Oct. 11, is Pink the Rink night, when fans and players are encouraged to wear pink for breast cancer awareness.

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Evan Hughes leads the Chase Heat in win over Kamloops Storm

Just Posted

Salmon Arm fans not filling seats at Silverbacks games

Silverbacks manager Brooks Christensen questions low game attendance.

Donation of life-saving devices honours memory of Salmon Arm student

Grandparent provides automatic external defibrillators hoping they never need to be used

Woof the therapy dog eases angst at Salmon Arm’s Okanagan College

After being adopted by the college’s librarian, dog showed knack for companionship

Man jailed who stole from vehicles at Salmon Arm trailer park

Judge issues 30-day sentence plus 12 months’ probation

Recyclable plastics collected in Shuswap not burned or sent to landfill

Columbia Shuswap Regional District and Recycle BC respond to “misleading report”

VIDEO: Hong Kong police slammed as ‘trigger-happy’ after teen shot

More than 2,000 people crowded into an open-air stadium near Tsang’s school in protest

Oysters, seafood festival coming to Okanagan shores

The Kelowna Seafood Celebration picks up where the Osoyoos Oyster Festival left off

VIDEO: New-look Vancouver Canucks confident heading into season opener

Wednesday will see the Canucks kick off their season in Edmonton

Column: Fishing hook in finger adds to argument to go barbless

Great Outdoors by James Murray

Lane closures in effect in North Okanagan

Temporary closures on 48th Avenue as construction continues

B.C. senior’s $368 ticket for cellphone in cupholder sparks debate

Woman had both hands on the wheel and was not using her phone

Four federal-party leaders gird for French-language debate tonight

The Liberals and Conservatives remain locked in a fight for first place

Morning Start: Which NHL’er has won the most Stanley Cups?

Your morning start for Wednesday, October 2, 2019

‘We’ll keep coming every year’: Family honours B.C. man killed in 2017 Las Vegas shooting

It’s been two years since mass shooting that killed 58 people

Most Read