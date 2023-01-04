Salmon Arm’s Roderic May with the Chase Heat received Star of the Week honours for his goaltending skill. (Chase Heat image)

Salmon Arm goalie recognized for top goaltending with Chase Heat

A Salmon Arm athlete was selected one of three Instat KIJHL Stars of the Week.

Roderic May, who grew up with Salmon Arm Minor Hockey, is now playing Junior B hockey on the Chase Heat.

For the week ending Jan. 1, May was selected Top Goalie in the league. He turned aside 46 of 47 shots in a Dec. 31 2-1 win over the Revelstoke Grizzlies. The only shot he wasn’t able to stop came in the first period when he faced 18 shots.

May has five wins on the season and needs three to equal his career high of eight from last season. He has a 4.38 GAA and a .890 SP.

Also selected were Sean Mitchell with the Princeton Posse for Top Forward, and Cam Reid with the Kimberley Dynamiters for Top Defenceman.

