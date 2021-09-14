The Salmon Arm senior Golds resume play under the lights at the Little Mountain Sports Complex on Friday, Sept. 17, 6 p.m. (Salmon Arm Golds photo)

The Salmon Arm senior Golds resume play under the lights at the Little Mountain Sports Complex on Friday, Sept. 17, 6 p.m. (Salmon Arm Golds photo)

Salmon Arm Golds back in action

Varsity team to play Rutland Voodoos Friday at Little Mountain

Friday night school football returns this week to the Little Mountain Sports Complex.

The Salmon Arm Golds varsity team will be playing their first game of the season versus the Rutland Voodoos under the lights at Little Mountain on Friday, Sept. 17. The game begins at 6 p.m. and spectators are allowed.

Coach Troy Henning recently announced the Golds have full schedules this school year for both varsity and junior varsity programs, with eight games for each. Junior varsity games are mostly Wednesday afternoons, while varsity plays Friday nights at Little Mountain.

Read more: Dancing with the Shuswap Stars event will go on in 2021

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

#Salmon ArmFootball

Previous story
Tailgating, face-painted fans back in force at U.S. NFL stadiums

Just Posted

From left to right: Conservative candidate Mel Arnold, People’s Party candidate Kyle Delfing, Liberal candidate Shelley Desautels, Green Party candidate Andrea Gunner and New Democratic Party candidate Ron Johnston. The candidates all participated in the Sicamous Chamber of Commerce’s all-candidates forum on Sept. 10 and 11, 2021. (Sicamous chamber images)
North Okanagan-Shuswap all-candidates talk affordable housing

Jake Johnson stars as Leif, an aimless 40ish California bongo-drum player, with a strong case of arrested development in the film Ride the Eagle, playing twice at the Salmar Classic on Saturday, Sept. 18. (Contributed)
Shuswap Film Society returns with Ride the Eagle

The Salmon Arm senior Golds resume play under the lights at the Little Mountain Sports Complex on Friday, Sept. 17, 6 p.m. (Salmon Arm Golds photo)
Salmon Arm Golds back in action

South Canoe School is receiving $165,000 in provincial funding for the construction of a new, accessible playground. (File photo)
South Canoe School receives $165,000 for new playground