Salmon Arm Golds back in action

Varsity team to play Rutland Voodoos Friday at Little Mountain

The Salmon Arm senior Golds resume play under the lights at the Little Mountain Sports Complex on Friday, Sept. 17, 6 p.m. (Salmon Arm Golds photo)

Friday night school football returns this week to the Little Mountain Sports Complex.

The Salmon Arm Golds varsity team will be playing their first game of the season versus the Rutland Voodoos under the lights at Little Mountain on Friday, Sept. 17. The game begins at 6 p.m. and spectators are allowed.

Coach Troy Henning recently announced the Golds have full schedules this school year for both varsity and junior varsity programs, with eight games for each. Junior varsity games are mostly Wednesday afternoons, while varsity plays Friday nights at Little Mountain.

