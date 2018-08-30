Salmon Arm Golf Club tournaments tee off despite cloudy, smoky skies

Despite a bit of rain and lingering smoke in the Shuswap, the Salmon Arm Golf Club played host to several tournaments over the past week, filling the greens with eager golfers in the Ladies’ Amateur, Junior Club Championship and Senior Men’s League Championship.

Marketing and events coordinator Sapphire Games says the Ladies Amateur tournament was a great success, fielding a full roster of 120 players for the first time in five years. The annual tournament was held Aug. 25 and featured two-person teams playing in a best-ball format where the lowest score between the two is taken for each hole.

The team of Wilma de Jong and Norma Pittendreigh took the top spot for overall low gross score with 74 strokes, beating out runners-up Lisa Kerley and Crystal Wells by a single stroke. Cora Prevost and Sue Weiss came in at 61 strokes to claim the overall low net score, tied with Julia Muller and Barbel Newell who also scored 61.

In the Junior Club Championships Aug. 24, young golfers were treated to caddy service by some of the Salmon Arm Silverbacks junior ‘A’ hockey team. As part of their junior golf program, the championships give young players a chance to flex their competitive muscles in pursuit of a trophy and the junior title. In 2018, for the second year running, Nicolaus Barbosa claimed the title of junior club champion.

Most recently, on Aug. 29, the Senior Men’s League Club Champions were named, with the title going to the team of Brian Stifora, Tom Carson, Bob Rutherford and Don Smawley.

In September the Salmon Arm Golf Club will be hosting several events to round out the 2018 season. On Sept. 8-9, club members can enter in the Club Championship to compete for the club trophy and bragging rights over fellow members. Registration deadline is Sept. 5.

On Sept. 15, the club will be hosting their Two-Person Amateur Tournament, welcoming dynamic golf duos to sign up for the event. Play will be divided evenly between a nine-hole scramble and nine-hole best ball format, with a practice round on Sept. 14 for any players interested. As a show of support to the Second Harvest Food Bank, $10 from every entry into the Two-Person Amateur will be donated to the food bank. Registration deadline is Sept. 10 for this event.

Sept. 30 sees the Founders Tournament hitting the greens, a celebration of the club’s 90th anniversary. The event will feature some interesting dress as participants are encouraged to emulate 1920’s style as a throwback to the club’s founding year in 1928 with prizes for the best-dressed lady and gentleman. Starting at 9 a.m., there will also be a putting and chipping competition using hickory-shafted and vintage-era clubs. Registration for the Founders Tournament is open through Sept. 26.

