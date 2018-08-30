Salmon Arm Golf Club tournaments tee off despite cloudy, smoky skies

A look at weekend competitions and events to come in September

Despite a bit of rain and lingering smoke in the Shuswap, the Salmon Arm Golf Club played host to several tournaments over the past week, filling the greens with eager golfers in the Ladies’ Amateur, Junior Club Championship and Senior Men’s League Championship.

Marketing and events coordinator Sapphire Games says the Ladies Amateur tournament was a great success, fielding a full roster of 120 players for the first time in five years. The annual tournament was held Aug. 25 and featured two-person teams playing in a best-ball format where the lowest score between the two is taken for each hole.

The team of Wilma de Jong and Norma Pittendreigh took the top spot for overall low gross score with 74 strokes, beating out runners-up Lisa Kerley and Crystal Wells by a single stroke. Cora Prevost and Sue Weiss came in at 61 strokes to claim the overall low net score, tied with Julia Muller and Barbel Newell who also scored 61.

Related: Salmon Arm Golf Club focuses on environmental stewardship

In the Junior Club Championships Aug. 24, young golfers were treated to caddy service by some of the Salmon Arm Silverbacks junior ‘A’ hockey team. As part of their junior golf program, the championships give young players a chance to flex their competitive muscles in pursuit of a trophy and the junior title. In 2018, for the second year running, Nicolaus Barbosa claimed the title of junior club champion.

Most recently, on Aug. 29, the Senior Men’s League Club Champions were named, with the title going to the team of Brian Stifora, Tom Carson, Bob Rutherford and Don Smawley.

In September the Salmon Arm Golf Club will be hosting several events to round out the 2018 season. On Sept. 8-9, club members can enter in the Club Championship to compete for the club trophy and bragging rights over fellow members. Registration deadline is Sept. 5.

On Sept. 15, the club will be hosting their Two-Person Amateur Tournament, welcoming dynamic golf duos to sign up for the event. Play will be divided evenly between a nine-hole scramble and nine-hole best ball format, with a practice round on Sept. 14 for any players interested. As a show of support to the Second Harvest Food Bank, $10 from every entry into the Two-Person Amateur will be donated to the food bank. Registration deadline is Sept. 10 for this event.

Sept. 30 sees the Founders Tournament hitting the greens, a celebration of the club’s 90th anniversary. The event will feature some interesting dress as participants are encouraged to emulate 1920’s style as a throwback to the club’s founding year in 1928 with prizes for the best-dressed lady and gentleman. Starting at 9 a.m., there will also be a putting and chipping competition using hickory-shafted and vintage-era clubs. Registration for the Founders Tournament is open through Sept. 26.

Related: Salmon Arm Golf Club celebrates 90 years

 

@Jodi_Brak117
jodi.brak@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Canadian curlers Jennifer Jones, Brent Laing win mixed doubles event

Just Posted

Delay in Vernon murder case

Paramjit Singh Bogarh had his arraignment hearing put over until Sept. 20

Welcome fall with Salmon Arm Fair

Annual event brings a mix of fair favourites and new activities

Federal court quashes approval of Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

Court said federal government failed o engage in meaningful consultations with First Nations

Association breaking barriers to providing surgical services

Canadian Association of General Surgeons seeks federal licensing program

Mayor’s Report: September an exciting time in Salmon Arm

School is back, routines return and it’s time to look back on the summer

VIDEO: B.C. First Nations hail court’s quash of Kinder Morgan pipeline approval

The court ruled Ottawa failed to meaningfully consult with Indigenous peoples

Telegraph Creek wildfire downgraded

Efforts now focused on recovery and access to community

New Patient Care Tower project for Kamloops moves ahead

Construction is expected to begin in the fall, and the new tower is anticipated to be open for patients in early 2022.

B.C. mayoral candidate takes heat for old ‘nazi’ comment

Vernon mayoral candidate Darrin Taylor took some heat of his own this week.

Salmon Arm Golf Club tournaments tee off despite cloudy, smoky skies

A look at weekend competitions and events to come in September

Former B.C. naval officer charged with sexual assault

Lt. Ronald Clancy faces two counts of sexual assault in connection to alleged summer 2017 incidents

Nearly forgotten B.C. prison cemetery restored

The cemetery was where federal inmates, whose families didn’t claim their remains, were buried

Former B.C. cop pleads guilty to breach of trust after Creep Catcher sting

Dario Devic has been discharged from the RCMP after a Creep Catchers sting outside Surrey’s Central City Mall in 2016

Police standoff at B.C. rec centre after man claims to have gun

Heavily-armed police in Victoria brought in a negotiator and the suspect eventually surrendered

Most Read