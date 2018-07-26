Salmon Arm golfers tee off against ALS at Talking Rock

On June 27th, Nathan Grieve and Dave Munn hit the green in support of those living with ALS. Representing Salmon Arm in the Talking Rock Golf Course ALS Golfathon, the pair golfed from 4:15 a.m. to 9:30 p.m..

They each golfed 183 holes, which included 75 Birdies throughout the day.

“We were very happy to do our part in the PGA of BC Golfathon for ALS this year,” Grieve, an assistant golf professional, said. “We woke up the next morning with some very sore muscles, but we were reminded how fortunate we are to still have full mobility. ALS is a terrible disease that steals the freedom to move, and we hope a cure can be found in the near future.”

ALS, also referred to as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, is a fatal neurodegenerative disorder that affects a person’s motor neurons that carry messages to the muscles resulting in weakness and wasting in arms, legs, mouth, throat and elsewhere. Typically, the person is immobilized within two to five years of the initial diagnosis. There is no known cause or cure yet, but there is hope through the ALS Society of BC.

Proceeds from the Golfathon for ALS provide crucial support services to ALS patients and their families, friends, and caregivers.

