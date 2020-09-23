President of the Salmon Arm Minor Hockey Association, Joel de Boer, presents Rod May with the Okanagan Mainline Amateur Hockey Association’s Most Valuable U-18 Rep Player award for 2019-20. (Contributed)

Salmon Arm hockey enthusiasts recognized by regional association

Minor hockey association adds its congratulations to player, coach

Two members of the Salmon Arm Minor Hockey Association have been recognized by the Okanagan Mainline Amateur Hockey Association.

The Salmon Arm association offered its congratulations online on Sept. 22 to Roderic May.

Rod was awarded the OMAHA Most Valuable U-18 Rep Player for 2019-20.

“Rod has been with SAMHA since he was five years old and continues to be an outstanding goalie in the U-18 division. We wish him all the best,” stated the SAMHA website.

Yeiko Menzies also received online congratulations. She was awarded OMAHA’s Nonie Miyazaki Volunteer of the Year award for 2019-20.

“Yeiko has served as team manager for three years and was an outstanding volunteer during the Rogers Hometown Hockey event hosted by the City of Salmon Arm last year. Congratulations Yeiko.”

Read more: In Photos: Hometown Hockey descends on Salmon Arm

Read more: Salmon Arm’s Roy Sakaki named Hockey Canada Ambassador

marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon ArmBC Minor Hockey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Salmon Arm’s Yeiko Menzies, posing with her son Maguire, was the recipient of the Okanagan Mainline Amateur Hockey Association’s Nonie Miyazaki Volunteer of the Year award for 2019-20. (Contributed)

Previous story
Salmon Arm Silverbacks face off against Vees in first of BCHL exhibition games

Just Posted

Salmon Arm hockey enthusiasts recognized by regional association

Minor hockey association adds its congratulations to player, coach

Volatile enrolment leads to loss of teaching staff at three North Okanagan-Shuswap schools

Three quarters of students using online learning program expected to return to class

Column: Navigating the ever-changing pandemic with hope

Opening Our Eyes by Nan Dickie

Shuswap 4-H Club members’ projects up for auction

Second-year club member Kayleigh Stockbruegger selling lambs Olaf and Nacho Cheese

Morning Start: One Year on Uranus Is 84 Years on Earth

Your morning start for Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020

B.C. reports 91 new cases as officials remain worried over ‘clusters of COVID-19

There have now been a total of 8,395 cases in B.C. since the pandemic began

Kelowna man’s child porn collection ‘traversed the spectrum of depravity,’ court hears

Terry Krock was caught in possession of between 7,000 and 12,000 child porn files

COVID-19 exposure at Merritt pub

The exposure happened on Sept. 19 at the pub of the Coldwater Hotel

UPDATE: Person safely pulled from Vernon creek culvert

First responders from multiple agencies assist in getting individual out of the creek

Police watchdog investigating after man injured in Penticton RCMP cells

Man suffers serious injuries after being lodged into cells at the detachment

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Four more cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

There are 31 active cases in isolation in the health region

Canada’s active COVID-19 cases top 10,000 as daily new cases triple over the past month

Dr. Tam repeated her warning to young people, who have made up the majority of recent cases

First 8 months of fatal overdoses in B.C. have now exceeded 2019 death toll

Nine people died every two days in August, BC Coroners Service data shows

Most Read