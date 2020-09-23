Salmon Arm hockey enthusiasts recognized by regional association

President of the Salmon Arm Minor Hockey Association, Joel de Boer, presents Rod May with the Okanagan Mainline Amateur Hockey Association’s Most Valuable U-18 Rep Player award for 2019-20. (Contributed)

Two members of the Salmon Arm Minor Hockey Association have been recognized by the Okanagan Mainline Amateur Hockey Association.

The Salmon Arm association offered its congratulations online on Sept. 22 to Roderic May.

Rod was awarded the OMAHA Most Valuable U-18 Rep Player for 2019-20.

“Rod has been with SAMHA since he was five years old and continues to be an outstanding goalie in the U-18 division. We wish him all the best,” stated the SAMHA website.

Yeiko Menzies also received online congratulations. She was awarded OMAHA’s Nonie Miyazaki Volunteer of the Year award for 2019-20.

“Yeiko has served as team manager for three years and was an outstanding volunteer during the Rogers Hometown Hockey event hosted by the City of Salmon Arm last year. Congratulations Yeiko.”

