Salmon Arm hockey player honoured by peers

Parker Fournier, U18 T2 rep player in 2021-22, was voted by his peers the Most Valuable Player in the OMAHA (Okanagan Mainline Amateur Hockey Association) league. He was presented the award by Salmon Arm Minor Hockey Association President James Inglis on far left, then Parker, Krista Fournier and SAMHA administrator Roy Sakaki. (Photo contributed)

Parker Fournier received a high honour recently.

Parker was a member of the Salmon Arm Northern Plastics U18 Tier 2 rep team in 2021-22. The team was coached by James Bryant.

In the OMAHA (Okanagan Mainline Amateur Hockey Association) U18 T2 league, all players in the league voted for the most valuable player. Two players, one from Kelowna and one from Salmon Arm, received the same number of votes. Because of the tie, two awards were presented. Parker received one of them.

Sakaki called receiving the award in a vote from his peers “quite an accomplishment.”

Parker’s current plan is to play Jr. B hockey for the North Okanagan Knights in the 2022-23 season.

Read more: Celebrate Canada Day in the Shuswap

newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

#Salmon Armhockey