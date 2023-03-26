Salmon Arm Minor Hockey Association’s U9 Female Storm team displayed top skills at a large Western Canadian tournament in Richmond over the March 18-19 weekend. (Photo contributed)

Salmon Arm hockey’s U7 Pink Panthers, U9 Storm show top form at classic tournament

Female hockey in Shuswap takes off as young teams dominate age groups at Western Canada competition

Salmon Arm girl power flexed its muscles in the Lower Mainland recently.

Both the Salmon Arm Minor Hockey Association’s U7 Female Pink Panthers and the U9 Female Storm wrapped up their season at the Richmond Ravens Ice Classic Tournament over the weekend of March 18-19. The classic is described as the largest female hockey recreation tournament in western North America and includes teams from Canada and the U.S.

Both SAMHA teams were dominant in their divisions.

“Considering it’s the biggest recreational female tournament in Western Canada, we can really see that we are on the right track with our female program when looking at how we matched up against the opponents,” said Val Kloska, head coach of the U9 team. “While U7 and U9 games don’t include score keeping, the U7 and U9 players do keep score in their minds and will tell you that both teams went undefeated this weekend.”

U7 and U9 female hockey has seen rapid growth in SAMHA since beginning to offer female teams in the 2020 season, she explained. The female hockey program is having success in all the age groups this season.

Kloska pointed out that the girls had a blast between games, connecting and spending time at a team lunch, water sliding at the hotel and cheering each other on.

“While we are sad to see this season end, the girls can’t wait for next season.”

SAMHA has been hosting ‘Try female hockey’ ice times over March break at the Shaw Centre and encourages any girl thinking of hockey to come out.

newsroom@saobserver.net
Salmon Arm Minor Hockey Association’s U7 Female Pink Panthers dominated the competition at the large Richmond Ravens Ice Classic Tournament on the March 18-19 weekend. (Photo contributed)

