Salmon Arm Horseshoe Club aims for the ringer in upcoming tournament

On the weekend of July 14, several members of the Salmon Arm Horseshoe Club travelled to Penticton for the Albert Hellyer mixed-open tournament.

Placing third in the elders mix class was Edwin Krieg of the Salmon Arm club.

This will be the last tournament in Penticton as members are losing more pits and will be unable to function in the small area that is left.

Thank you to those members and helpers who worked so hard putting on tournaments. We shall miss the good competition in Penticton, also the lovely camping and parking areas and beautiful old heritage trees.

One member, Neil Larocque, travelled to Victoria and played two days on the same weekend. Larocque placed first in the elders men’s competition July 15.

In the meantime, the club looks forward to competing in Summerland July 28, then preparing for their next tournament Aug. 11-12 in Salmon Arm.

The club meets Tuesday and Thursday evenings at their horsehoe pits near the Salmon Arm Curling Centre. For more information call Faith Juell at 250-832-9873.

Submitted by Faith Juell

@Jodi_Brak117

jodi.brak@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.