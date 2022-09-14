The Salmon Arm Ice Breakers kick off the return of speed-skating season with an open house at Shaw Centre on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (Contributed)

Salmon Arm Ice Breakers kick off speed-skating season with open house

Free Sept. 17 event offers opportunity to try out the sport

Speed skating season is back!

To kick it off, the Salmon Arm Ice Breakers are hosting a free Try It Speed Skating Open House at Shaw Centre on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. This event is open to all ages and abilities.

The club consists of recreational and competitive skaters having fun and going fast.

The 2021-22 season had many unknowns for competition, but the skaters had several opportunities to race within B.C. and Western Canada.

A few notable achievements shared by head coach Jennifer Gibson:

Skaters Parker Visco, Brock Boreham and Peter Ely qualified for the BC Winter Games and competed at the BC Short Track Provincials. Parker raced at the Canadian Youth Short Track West Championships in Manitoba and won a bronze medal in the relay.

Kim Klapstein competed in the World Masters Short Track Games in Calgary. Jacob Paradela and Owen Paradela competed at the BC Long Track Championships. Sophie Klapstein and Kelsey Klapstein raced at the Kelowna Cup achieving personal bests in all their races.

In February the club held its first local meet in two years. Local skaters Tighe Fleming, Callum Fleming, Aidan Rocks, Carter Metz, Norah Phillips and Luken Jaeger competed and raced in their first speed skating meet.

The Ice Breakers season starts Sept. 21 for new skaters. There are 1-2 day-a-week options or a six-week introduction to the speed skating program. This is a family oriented sport for all ages.

“You are never too young to try speed skating!,” said Gibson.

If you are interested in the Open House, want to try speed skating or would like more information, email s.a.speedskating@gmail.com.

Salmon Arm Ice Breakers kick off speed-skating season with open house

