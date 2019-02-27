(From left) Marika Meerza and Ava Turner of the Salmon Arm Secondary Jr. Jewels basketball team display a small version of the championship banner the team received after claiming first in the zone championships, beating A.L Fortune by a score of 43-27. (Andreas Meerza photo)

Salmon Arm Jewels win zone basketball championships

Final game against A.L. Fortune ends in 43-27 victory for Jewels

The Salmon Arm Secondary Grade 9 Jewels basketball team are Okanagan Champions after coming out victorious in the final game of the zone championships.

Read More: Salmon Arm Secondary Jewels need help getting to Hawaii

Hosted at A.L Fortune Secondary School in Enderby, the final round of the championships saw the Jewels face the hosts in the final game, deciding who would walk out of the gym as zone champions for 2018-2019.

Read More: Former Jewel returns to SASS

The Jewels controlled the game well on the scoreboard, coming down to a 43-27 victory for the Salmon Arm squad and emerging as the victors, claiming a zone championship banner in the process.

 

@Jodi_Brak117
jodi.brak@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Senior Golds take second place at Valley Championship

Just Posted

Grant could fund 50 per cent of eligible costs of $12 million underpass

‘Top 30’ status as problem transportation site could help bid for funds for Ross Street project

Rowdy vacation rental torments neighbour

City council undecided on best way to regulate Airbnb-type property rentals

Column: Club gives a toast to 40 talkative years

Friends and Neighbours by Leah Blain

Workplace skills program launches for ages 55+

Malakwa-based program provides skills applicable to tourism and hospitality sectors

Shuswap swaps seeds in Enderby

The 25th annual Seed Swap and Natural Living Fair takes place Saturday, March 9 at the Splatsin Centre in Enderby.

Live on-air licking of Canadian TV reporter sparks outrage

The man has been identified by multiple viewers as comic actor Boyd Banks

Wilson-Raybould says she was pushed, got veiled threats on SNC-Lavalin

Wilson-Raybould finally got the chance today to ‘speak her truth’ about the SNC-Lavalin affair

Update: Michael Cohen calls Trump ‘racist, ‘conman’ in testimony

President’s former lawyer says he doesn’t direct evidence Trump colluded with Russian government

No health, safety risk after acidic spill into Columbia River: Teck

The acid, which hasn’t been identified, was diverted to an on-site reservoir

Air Canada suspends service to India as tensions rise with Pakistan

The airline has implemented a ‘goodwill policy’ for affected customers

Woman gives birth on B.C. highway with help of teen daughter

Meldrum Creek woman delivers in the passenger seat

Salmon Arm Jewels win zone basketball championships

Final game against A.L. Fortune ends in 43-27 victory for Jewels

B.C. couple wins $25.9M lottery jackpot

George Munro and Rowena Inyallie meant to buy a chocolate bar and some cranberry juice but got millions instead

COLUMN: This Pink Shirt Day, let’s stop with the slut-shaming

It’s the 21st century version of ‘witch,’ our columnist writes

Most Read