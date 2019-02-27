Salmon Arm Jewels win zone basketball championships

The Salmon Arm Secondary Grade 9 Jewels basketball team are Okanagan Champions after coming out victorious in the final game of the zone championships.
Hosted at A.L Fortune Secondary School in Enderby, the final round of the championships saw the Jewels face the hosts in the final game, deciding who would walk out of the gym as zone champions for 2018-2019.
The Jewels controlled the game well on the scoreboard, coming down to a 43-27 victory for the Salmon Arm squad and emerging as the victors, claiming a zone championship banner in the process.
@Jodi_Brak117
jodi.brak@saobserver.net
