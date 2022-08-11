Salmon Arm karate students win gold at international championships

Shuswap Provincial Martial Arts students Elyssa Eddy, Evan Fankhauser, Rieley Kalke, Damon Dorion and Danette Rampton won gold in the Black Belt Team Forms category at the Shuswap Open Martial Arts Tournament held June 4 at the SASCU Recreation Centre. At that event, Kalke and Rampton qualified to compete in the International Martial Arts World Championships in Las Vegas, where they secured more medals. (Contributed)

It’s been a busy and rewarding summer for a school of Shuswap martial arts students.

On June 4, the local Provincial Martial Arts (PMA) Association karate and kickboxing school, run by sensei Holly Raczynski, hosted its 9th Annual Shuswap Open Martial Arts Tournament. More than 100 competitors from B.C., Alberta and Saskatchewan took part in the event held at the SASCU Recreation Centre.

Raczynski said competitors aged four to 75 had the opportunity to compete in traditional empty hand forms, weapon forms, team forms, point sparring and continuous kickboxing. The Shuswap contingent represented the region well, earning hardware in the process, including Salmon Arm’s Elyssa Eddy, Evan Fankhauser, Rieley Kalke, Damon Dorion and Danette Rampton taking gold in Black Belt Team Forms. Houston Rampton earned gold in point sparring and continuous. Monika Weisinger, competing in her first martial arts tournament, took the top spot performing her kata. Second degree Black Belt Reg Eddy placed second competing with his tonfas in weapon forms. Kaiya Skofteby medalled in point sparring and forms.

The tournament was a qualifying event for the International Martial Arts World Championships held in Las Vegas on June 25.

At the Vegas event, Danette Rampton won gold in two form divisions. Kalke earned gold in point sparring and silver in continuous sparring. The Shuswap team also won gold in synchronized forms.

Raczynski said PMA will continue to run programs this fall in Salmon Arm and Sicamous, and will be opening a new location in Vernon. For information on classes and registration, email pmakarate@gmail.com.

