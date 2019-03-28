The Salmon Arm Lordco Wildcats took the first place spot in the B division during the Shaw Centre Challenge hockey tournament March 24, edging out the Kamloops Oilers by a margin of 6-2. (Image contributed)

Salmon Arm Lordco Wildcats win Shaw Centre Challenge tournament

Local team wins division during annual adult rec hockey tournament

Sixteen men’s adult recreation hockey teams from across the province converged at the Shaw Centre over the weekend for the Shaw Centre Challenge, and a local team captured gold in one of the divisions.

When it was all over after the finals on Sunday afternoon, the Prince George Northern Selfish team captured the A side of the tournament by defeating Sicamous Buds 3-2.

The Buds were lead by veteran super stars Gus Martin and Cal Franson, but the tight game was claimed by a margin of just a single point by Prince George who left with the A division championship title.

In the B division, the Salmon Arm Lordco Wildcats defeated the Kamloops Oilers 6-2 in the finals, lifting the Salmon Arm squad to victory.

Wildcats’ team leader Jason Schubert was more than elated as the local team managed to pull out the big win in the final game.

Teams from Kamloops, Grand Forks, Prince George, Williams Lake, 100 Mile House, Kelowna, Vancouver, Sicamous and Salmon Arm participated in the tournament, an annual tradition in the adult rec hockey community.

Submitted by Salmon Arm Minor Hockey

 

